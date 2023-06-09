GUNTERSVILLE — New head coach Major Deacon guided his Albertville varsity boys basketball team to a successful day Tuesday, June 6 as it tipped off its summer play date schedule with three games at Supreme Courts.
The Aggies defeated Good Hope, lost to Class 6A State Tournament runner-up Mountain Brook and then edged 7A Bob Jones 52-50, as senior Jon Wesley Seay buried the game-winning 3-pointer from the left corner with five seconds remaining.
Albertville led 49-48 when it committed a turnover with less than 30 seconds to go. Bob Jones drew a foul on a drive to the basket, and the free throw gave the Patriots a 50-49 lead with 18 seconds left. A made free throw counts as two points under play date rules.
Following a timeout, the Aggies worked the ball to Seay in the corner, who used a fake to get open for his clutch shot.
Bob Jones called a timeout with 3.8 seconds left, but Albertville’s Cooper Colvin deflected a pass after the break, which allowed time to expire.
“That was huge for us, because for my seniors, that’s the first 7A game they’ve ever won, including summer and fall games, in their entire careers,” Deacon said. “So, it’s really big for our kids to try to get over that hump.”
Deacon has 11 players on his roster and said it’s possible he could add a 12th player.
“Overall, we have great team chemistry and a great group of guys,” he said. “I like our guys moving forward.
“Really proud of Jon Wesley and Sam Barclift’s leadership. Two great kids, very good leaders. I think they can really help us down the stretch. I think they’ll be very productive members of society.”
The remaining dates on the Aggies’ summer schedule are:
June 13, at Wallace State
June 15, at New Hope
June 17, AHSAA June Scholastic Team Camp at Hoover’s Finley Center
June 20, at Huntsville High School
June 23, at UAH
“We’re trying to play the best teams we can all summer, because at the end of the day, none of these games count. It’s just about trying to get better,” Deacon said.
“I think I was really happy with our guys as far as getting better [today], but we’ve got a long mountain to climb and it’s just one step at a time.”
Deacon’s assistant coaches include Austin Smith, Alex Mastin, Justin Murphy and Greg Henderson.
