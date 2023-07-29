The 2023 high school football season kicks off in less than a month.
Teams can launch preseason practice either Monday, July 31 or Monday, Aug. 7. Jamborees are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18, with week zero set for Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25.
Albertville Aggies
AHS begins fall camp Aug. 7 under new head coach Bert Browne.
The Aggies face Coosa Christian of Gadsden and Pell City in an Aug. 17 jamboree at Coosa. The Conquerors reached the Class 1A state playoff semifinals last season, while Pell City’s new head coach is the legendary Rush Propst.
Albertville’s season opener is Aug. 24 at Arab.
Asbury Rams
Veteran staff member Matt Harris is the Rams’ new head coach.
Asbury starts fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 1 and isn’t playing a fall jamboree.
The Rams kick off the Harris era by hosting Gaston on Aug. 25.
Boaz Pirates
Head coach Jeremy Sullivan’s team launches fall camp July 31.
The Pirates travel to Ashville for a fall jamboree on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan said Boaz picked up a game with Cleburne County to replace Crossville on its schedule. The Pirates will visit Heflin on Sept. 15.
Boaz kicks off the season by hosting Jacksonville on Aug. 25.
Douglas Eagles
Head coach Brandon Lyles’ team begins fall camp July 31.
The Eagles host Plainview in a fall jamboree Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The varsities will play two quarters followed by two quarters of JV action.
Lyles served on the Albertville staff of current Plainview head coach Dale Pruitt.
Douglas’ season opener is Aug. 25 at Susan Moore.
Fyffe Red Devils
Head coach Paul Benefield’s team kicks off fall camp Aug. 7.
The defending Class 2A state champion Red Devils host Piedmont in a fall jamboree Aug. 25. The game starts at 7 p.m. with seventh- and eighth-grade action, followed by the varsities.
Piedmont was the 3A state runner-up in 2022.
Benefield enters the 2023 season at No. 4 on the all-time wins list among state coaches. His career record is 337-55.
The Red Devils battle Geraldine in their season opener Sept. 1 at Fyffe.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Head coach Michael Davis unleashes the Bulldogs for fall camp beginning Aug. 7. GHS isn’t playing a fall jamboree.
Geraldine hosts Coosa Christian on Aug. 24 in its season opener.
Davis said his program has enjoyed an “awesome” summer of workouts and competitions.
“We just have a really good group of kids, and a good group of seniors that have been around the program a long time and played a lot of football,” Davis said. “The leadership they’ve brought has been unreal for these younger ones.”
The Bulldogs reached the Class 3A state playoff quarterfinals last season.
Guntersville Wildcats
Head coach Lance Reese’s squad starts fall camp Aug. 7.
The Wildcats won’t play a fall jamboree because they conducted 10 days of spring training and met Pisgah in a spring jamboree.
Guntersville opens its season by hosting Southside on Aug. 25.
Sardis Lions
New head coach B.J. Brooks will send his Lions through two-a-day practices the week of July 31.
Sardis is scheduled for morning and afternoon sessions July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.
Team pictures are set for the morning of Aug. 3, followed by an afternoon practice. The Lions are conducting a morning session only Aug. 4.
SHS kicks off the Brooks era on Aug. 25 at DAR.
West End Patriots
Head coach Derrick Sewell’s ballclub launches fall camp Aug. 7. The Patriots won’t play a fall jamboree.
West End faces Gaylesville in its 2023 opener Aug. 25 at Patriots Stadium.
