CROSSVILLE, Ala. — Four players scored in double figures for Sardis on Dec. 2, propelling the Lions to a 71-48 triumph over Crossville in the Class 5A, Area 13 opener for both teams.
Eli Morton led Sardis with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds. He dished out two assists.
Luke Martin contributed 15 points, three assists and three steals, and Landon Carroll closed with 10 points and three steals. Jacob Bozarth collected 10 points and two boards.
Leading 10-7 after a quarter, Sardis pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring CHS 25-7 to build a 35-14 advantage. It was 51-33 at the final rest stop.
Crossville’s Kaejuan Hatley poured in a game-high 32 points.
