GERALDINE, Ala. — Lucas Bryant, Connor Johnson and Jaxon Colvin combined for 59 points, propelling the Geraldine varsity boys to a 74-42 rout of Fyffe on Tuesday night at Nix Gymnasium.
Bryant closed with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Johnson collected 20 points, four assists and two steals. Colvin racked up a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards and added two assists.
Geraldine (2-2) commanded advantages of 25-8, 47-19 and 69-34 at the quarter breaks.
Carter Wilborn’s nine points led Fyffe.
“I thought we played with better effort defensively,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We were able to jump on them early, and we maintained that intensity for much of the game.”
The Lady Bulldogs edged the Red Devils in a hard-fought battle that went down to the wire.
Geraldine led 13-7, 22-19 and 32-31 at the breaks. Jaleece Edwards scored five points and Zoey Faulkner four for the Lady Bulldogs in the fourth quarter.
Faulkner’s nine points paced Geraldine’s attack. Kaley Brock and Hallie Burns contributed six each, and Sara Smith and Edwards both scored five.
Kentlei Rogers, Angelina Varela and Kaleigh Butler finished with four points each for GHS. Lili Ramirez tossed in three.
Fyffe’s Emma Twilley scored a game-high 14 points. Emily Stephens and Kendra Fay netted six each, and Abby Reno and Hadlee Powell both had five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.