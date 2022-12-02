GERALDINE, Ala. — Lucas Bryant, Connor Johnson and Jaxon Colvin combined for 59 points, propelling the Geraldine varsity boys to a 74-42 rout of Fyffe on Tuesday night at Nix Gymnasium.

Bryant closed with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Johnson collected 20 points, four assists and two steals. Colvin racked up a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards and added two assists.

