Fall volleyball signups are underway at Networks Academy in Albertville.
Registration is open to girls entering grades 3-7. The last day to sign up is Monday, Aug 7.
Evaluations and team drafts will be Tuesday, Aug 8. Games will begin on Tuesday, Aug 22. Players from all schools are welcome.
The facility’s website is www.networksacademy.net. Once a player is on the website, she can register through the academy’s Facebook page.
