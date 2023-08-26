GERALDINE — The Geraldine football team endured sweltering heat in its regular-season opener, and third-year head coach Michael Davis was pleased to see none of his players cramping due to dehydration.
Through the excessively humid conditions, Carlos Mann and Jaxon Colvin combined for four touchdowns, propelling the Bulldogs’ offense as the defense kept visiting Coosa Christian out of scoring range in a 26-0 shutout victory at Coolidge Isbell Field on Thursday night.
“We didn’t have any cramps tonight, and I think that helped us out in the long run,” Davis said.
With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees at kickoff, Geraldine (1-0) gave its home crowd something to cheer for early. Following Eli Schlageter’s interception on the Conquerors’ opening drive, it took the Bulldogs just three plays to travel 64 yards for the game’s first score.
Colvin capped the scoring drive by keeping the ball and slicing through the defense for a 62-yard touchdown run with 7:41 remaining in the first quarter. The ensuing PAT was blocked.
Geraldine’s Mauricio Calderon recovered a Coosa Christian (0-1) fumble during the next kick return but came away with no points after Colvin was sacked on a fourth-down play from the Conquerors’ 27-yard line.
Two possessions later, the Bulldogs pulled ahead by 12-0 after Mann ripped off a 59-yard scoring run up the middle with 11:49 to play in the half. Geraldine attempted a 2-point conversion after the score but it failed.
As Geraldine’s defense was a highlight in the season opener, it made a goal-line stand to shut down Coosa Christian’s most successful drive of the night during a stretch of the second period.
The Bulldogs stuffed John David Justus’ fourth-down run from 3 yards out to end a possession that stretched 11 plays and 67 yards. The drive included a fourth-down conversion in which Justus hit Elijah Motes along the right sideline for a 31-yard gain.
“It was huge not allowing our opponent to capitalize on those,” Davis said of the defensive stands. “That’s what we need. Our defense played lights-out, knowing where we needed to be.”
Geraldine slipped in one more touchdown before the half when Colvin hit Mann in stride inside the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line. Mann raced 83 yards untouched to extend the lead to 18-0 with 55 seconds left. The extra-point kick attempt failed.
Mann picked off a pass with 30 seconds remaining in the half, and the Bulldogs drove from midfield to Coosa Christian’s 10-yard line before attempting a field goal with 1 second to play. Shawn Reyes’ kick was blocked, and the game remained in Geraldine’s favor 18-0 at intermission.
Davis said he was proud of how Geraldine’s offensive line protected and helped create opportunities for some explosive scoring runs.
“We have minor things we need to fix this week,” the coach said, “but once we get those fixed, I think our offensive line is better than it was at this time last year.”
Geraldine’s last score of the night was Mann’s third. He broke free up the middle for a 12-yard scoring run with 4:24 to play in the third period. Colvin’s ensuing 2-point conversion run made it 26-0.
Davis said much of the Bulldogs’ special teams woes had to do with plugging in less experienced players while giving some veterans an opportunity to rest.
“They struggled a little bit, so we’ll fix it and put the ones out there who can do it,” Davis said.
Colvin completed 9-of-11 passes for 169 yards, and he rushed seven times for 88 yards. Mann had 16 carries for 118 yards, and he caught two passes for 105 yards.
Joe Garcia paced Geraldine’s defense with eight tackles. Kobe Hill, Jordon Lankford and Colvin recorded seven tackles each, and River Walling and Owen Walling both made six.
Next up for the Bulldogs: a visit to Paul Benefield Stadium at Ridgeway-Long Field to battle the defending Class 2A state champion, top-ranked Fyffe. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.