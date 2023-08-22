ASHVILLE — Boaz completed its preseason work Friday, Aug. 18 by scoring on its first six offensive possessions en route to a 45-0 win over Ashville in a jamboree at Kin Logan Stadium.
The Pirates now turn their attention to Friday’s season opener against Class 4A, No. 6 Jacksonville. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
Boaz took the game’s opening possession 70 yards using 12 plays, with Presley Fant scoring on a 10-yard run. Jose Arreguin added the first of six extra points for a 7-0 lead with 7:33 left in the first quarter.
The next scoring drive was a nine-play, 77-yard drive mixing six rushes and three passes.
Quarterback Tyler Pierce completed passes of 21 yards to Fant and 8 yards to Marquice Crutcher.
Fant and Tristan Childers combined to tote the ball on the ground, with Fant capping the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:57 left in the opening quarter.
Boaz went to the air for its next score, as Pierce threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jakai Hudgins 10 seconds into the second quarter. This pushed the lead to 21-0.
The Pirates began the next drive at their 45 after Ashville turned the ball over on downs. Seven plays later, Pierce scored on a 7-yard keeper with 8:29 left in the first half.
Ashville fumbled on the second play of their next possession and Dhruv Patel recovered at the Bulldog 43-yard line.
Pierce threw to Ty Sullivan for 23 yards on the first play. Fant scored his third touchdown of the night two plays later on a 20-yard run to up the lead to 35-0.
Childers got in on the touchdown action as he scored the last touchdown of the half on a 52-yard run with 5:38 left in the half.
The Pirate defense forced two more turnovers before the first half ended — a fumble recovery by Dakota Lankford and an interception by Hudgins.
Boaz led 42-0 at the half.
The only scoring in the second half came on a 49-yard field goal by Arreguin with 4:48 left in the game.
Childers finished with 121 yards rushing on 10 carries. Fant added 65 yards on eight carries. Jonas Cornelius carried 16 times for 62 yards.
Pierce completed 9-of-14 passes for 151 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.