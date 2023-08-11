Fyffe is No. 1

Fyffe All-State running back Logan Anderson picks up yardage during last year’s win over Pisgah in the regular season. Fyffe is ranked first and Pisgah is third in the Class 2A preseason poll. Pisgah’s head coach is former Albertville assistant Luke Pruitt.

 File | Charles Bowen | Jackson County Sentinel

Defending state champion Fyffe leads the Class 2A poll in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2023 preseason football rankings, which were released Wednesday.

It marks the sixth time the Red Devils have been ranked No. 1 in their class in the preseason poll. The other years are 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Two other teams in The Reporter’s coverage area just missed the top 10 in their respective classes. Geraldine is No. 11 in 3A while Guntersville is No. 12 in 5A.

Fall jamborees are scheduled for Aug. 17-18. The regular season kicks off the weekend of Aug. 24-26.

The preseason rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points are:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (21); 11-3; 261

2. Auburn (1); 12-2; 178

3. Hoover; 11-2; 172

4. Central-Phenix City; 10-3; 170

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-4; 132

6. Vestavia Hills; 7-5; 92

7. Enterprise; 8-4; 88

8. Dothan; 8-4; 68

9. Mary Montgomery; 6-5; 43

10. Prattville; 6-4; 11

Others receiving votes: Foley (7-4) 8, Opelika (5-5) 7, Spain Park (3-7) 7, Julian (NA) 3, Oak Mountain (3-7) 3, Austin (7-4) 2, Florence (8-3) 2, James Clemens (4-6) 2, JAG (NA) 2, Sparkman (5-5) 2, Fairhope (8-3) 1.

NOTE: Julian and JAG are first-year schools after Lee-Montgomery and Jeff Davis were renamed.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (21); 14-1; 261

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 8-2; 175

3. Hartselle; 12-1; 154

4. Mountain Brook; 12-3; 153

5. Theodore; 13-1; 134

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-1; 94

7. Parker; 7-5; 78

8. Muscle Shoals; 11-2; 61

9. Spanish Fort; 7-4; 32

10. Pelham; 6-6; 28

Others receiving votes: Homewood (10-3) 19, Gardendale (9-4) 13, Benjamin Russell (8-3) 10, Pike Road (7-5) 10, Gadsden City (7-5) 6, Hueytown (8-4) 6, Fort Payne (8-3) 5, Oxford (5-6) 5, Carver-Montgomery (8-2) 4, Pinson Valley (6-4) 2, St. Paul’s (7-6) 2, Helena (6-4) 1, McGill-Toolen (5-5) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Ramsay (18); 13-2; 237

2. Charles Henderson (2); 12-2; 198

3. UMS-Wright (1); 12-1; 165

4. Pleasant Grove (1); 11-2; 157

5. Faith-Mobile; 11-3; 120

6. Leeds; 11-1; 85

7. Moody; 10-2; 72

8. Beauregard; 10-2; 71

9. Gulf Shores; 11-2; 49

10. Demopolis; 10-2; 30

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (9-3) 27, Guntersville (9-3) 21, Scottsboro (7-5) 9, Arab (11-2) 8, Fairview (7-4) 2, Alexandria (5-5) 1, Selma (7-4) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Andalusia (19); 14-1; 254

2. Cherokee Co. (1); 12-3; 180

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 13-1; 169

4. Jackson (1); 8-3; 121

5. Oneonta; 11-2; 91

6. Jacksonville; 8-4; 87

7. Anniston; 11-1; 65

8. Westminster-Huntsville; 6-5; 64

9. Handley; 11-2; 57

10. T.R. Miller; 10-2; 36

Others receiving votes: Etowah (8-4) 31, Deshler (12-1) 29, Dora (8-4) 24, Randolph (10-3) 16, Montgomery Academy (1 first-place) (5-6) 13, West Morgan (10-2) 10, Priceville (11-1) 4, Northside (8-3) 2, American Christian (9-3) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. St. James (20); 13-2; 256

2. Piedmont (1); 12-3; 159

3. Gordo (1); 11-2; 153

4. Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 142

5. Mobile Christian; 6-8; 113

6. Madison Academy; 9-3; 81

7. Houston Academy; 10-1; 77

8. Sylvania; 10-4; 73

9. Pike Co.; 8-4; 65

10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 4-6; 42

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (9-4) 24, Excel (9-2) 18, Opp (8-3) 14, Trinity (9-3) 11, Straughn (7-4) 9, Thomasville (9-4) 7, Flomaton (3-7) 3, Southside-Selma (6-5) 2, W.S. Neal (7-5) 2, Westbrook Christian (5-5) 2, Alabama Christian (8-4) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 15-0; 264

2. B.B. Comer; 12-3; 173

3. Pisgah; 11-3; 166

4. Highland Home; 12-2; 157

5. Tuscaloosa Academy; 10-3; 110

6. Ariton; 10-2; 106

7. Reeltown; 10-2; 101

8. Vincent; 10-2; 58

9. Goshen; 6-4; 33

10. Aliceville; 11-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (8-3) 21, G.W. Long (8-4) 18, Lanett (5-6) 15, Lexington (9-3) 4, Clarke Co. (7-6) 3.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (14); 13-1; 233

2. Elba (4); 11-1; 175

3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 167

4. Brantley (1); 10-3; 140

5. Meek (1); 11-1; 129

6. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 95

7. Spring Garden; 10-2; 67

8. Lynn; 11-2; 66

9. Coosa Christian; 9-5; 63

10. Millry; 12-2; 56

Others receiving votes: Addison (9-3) 21, Maplesville (8-4) 11, Florala (7-4) 9, Georgiana (7-4) 7, Linden (9-2) 7, Valley Head (10-2) 3, Autaugaville (6-5) 2, Keith (5-6) 1, Loachapoka (9-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (3-7) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (10); 8-4; 213

2. Patrician (10); 13-0; 209

3. Lee-Scott; 12-0; 171

4. Lowndes Academy (2); 11-2; 150

5. Chambers Academy; 8-4; 138

6. Clarke Prep; 9-4; 109

7. Jackson Academy; 12-1; 85

8. Autauga Academy; 3-7; 40

9. Southern Academy; 5-6; 28

10. Banks Academy; 6-5; 25

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (8-4) 21, Fort Dale Academy (4-6) 10, Lakeside (3-8) 7, Valiant Cross (4-7) 7, Wilcox Academy (4-7) 7, Bessemer Academy (2-8) 6, Sparta (0-10) 6, South Choctaw Academy (4-7) 5, Edgewood (6-6) 4, Macon-East (7-4) 4, Abbeville Christian (4-7) 3, Coosa Valley (2-8) 3, Snook (1-10) 2, Morgan Academy (7-5) 1.

VOTING PANEL

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance

Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter

Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News

Ben Thomas, AL.com

Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily

Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger

David Mundee, Dothan Eagle

Dennis Victory, AL.com

Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times

James Jones, Selma Times-Journal

Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel

Jerry Humphrey III, Montgomery Advertiser

Joe Medley, East Alabama Sports Today

Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle

Josh Boutwell, Troy Messenger

Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media

Letti Hasberry, Selma Sun

Marcus Gates, Washington Co. News

Pacey Strickland, Valley Times-News

Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio

Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily

Tripp Norris, Opp News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.