Defending state champion Fyffe leads the Class 2A poll in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2023 preseason football rankings, which were released Wednesday.
It marks the sixth time the Red Devils have been ranked No. 1 in their class in the preseason poll. The other years are 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Two other teams in The Reporter’s coverage area just missed the top 10 in their respective classes. Geraldine is No. 11 in 3A while Guntersville is No. 12 in 5A.
Fall jamborees are scheduled for Aug. 17-18. The regular season kicks off the weekend of Aug. 24-26.
The preseason rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points are:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 11-3; 261
2. Auburn (1); 12-2; 178
3. Hoover; 11-2; 172
4. Central-Phenix City; 10-3; 170
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-4; 132
6. Vestavia Hills; 7-5; 92
7. Enterprise; 8-4; 88
8. Dothan; 8-4; 68
9. Mary Montgomery; 6-5; 43
10. Prattville; 6-4; 11
Others receiving votes: Foley (7-4) 8, Opelika (5-5) 7, Spain Park (3-7) 7, Julian (NA) 3, Oak Mountain (3-7) 3, Austin (7-4) 2, Florence (8-3) 2, James Clemens (4-6) 2, JAG (NA) 2, Sparkman (5-5) 2, Fairhope (8-3) 1.
NOTE: Julian and JAG are first-year schools after Lee-Montgomery and Jeff Davis were renamed.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 14-1; 261
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 8-2; 175
3. Hartselle; 12-1; 154
4. Mountain Brook; 12-3; 153
5. Theodore; 13-1; 134
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-1; 94
7. Parker; 7-5; 78
8. Muscle Shoals; 11-2; 61
9. Spanish Fort; 7-4; 32
10. Pelham; 6-6; 28
Others receiving votes: Homewood (10-3) 19, Gardendale (9-4) 13, Benjamin Russell (8-3) 10, Pike Road (7-5) 10, Gadsden City (7-5) 6, Hueytown (8-4) 6, Fort Payne (8-3) 5, Oxford (5-6) 5, Carver-Montgomery (8-2) 4, Pinson Valley (6-4) 2, St. Paul’s (7-6) 2, Helena (6-4) 1, McGill-Toolen (5-5) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Ramsay (18); 13-2; 237
2. Charles Henderson (2); 12-2; 198
3. UMS-Wright (1); 12-1; 165
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 11-2; 157
5. Faith-Mobile; 11-3; 120
6. Leeds; 11-1; 85
7. Moody; 10-2; 72
8. Beauregard; 10-2; 71
9. Gulf Shores; 11-2; 49
10. Demopolis; 10-2; 30
Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (9-3) 27, Guntersville (9-3) 21, Scottsboro (7-5) 9, Arab (11-2) 8, Fairview (7-4) 2, Alexandria (5-5) 1, Selma (7-4) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (19); 14-1; 254
2. Cherokee Co. (1); 12-3; 180
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 13-1; 169
4. Jackson (1); 8-3; 121
5. Oneonta; 11-2; 91
6. Jacksonville; 8-4; 87
7. Anniston; 11-1; 65
8. Westminster-Huntsville; 6-5; 64
9. Handley; 11-2; 57
10. T.R. Miller; 10-2; 36
Others receiving votes: Etowah (8-4) 31, Deshler (12-1) 29, Dora (8-4) 24, Randolph (10-3) 16, Montgomery Academy (1 first-place) (5-6) 13, West Morgan (10-2) 10, Priceville (11-1) 4, Northside (8-3) 2, American Christian (9-3) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. St. James (20); 13-2; 256
2. Piedmont (1); 12-3; 159
3. Gordo (1); 11-2; 153
4. Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 142
5. Mobile Christian; 6-8; 113
6. Madison Academy; 9-3; 81
7. Houston Academy; 10-1; 77
8. Sylvania; 10-4; 73
9. Pike Co.; 8-4; 65
10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 4-6; 42
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (9-4) 24, Excel (9-2) 18, Opp (8-3) 14, Trinity (9-3) 11, Straughn (7-4) 9, Thomasville (9-4) 7, Flomaton (3-7) 3, Southside-Selma (6-5) 2, W.S. Neal (7-5) 2, Westbrook Christian (5-5) 2, Alabama Christian (8-4) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 15-0; 264
2. B.B. Comer; 12-3; 173
3. Pisgah; 11-3; 166
4. Highland Home; 12-2; 157
5. Tuscaloosa Academy; 10-3; 110
6. Ariton; 10-2; 106
7. Reeltown; 10-2; 101
8. Vincent; 10-2; 58
9. Goshen; 6-4; 33
10. Aliceville; 11-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (8-3) 21, G.W. Long (8-4) 18, Lanett (5-6) 15, Lexington (9-3) 4, Clarke Co. (7-6) 3.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (14); 13-1; 233
2. Elba (4); 11-1; 175
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 167
4. Brantley (1); 10-3; 140
5. Meek (1); 11-1; 129
6. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 95
7. Spring Garden; 10-2; 67
8. Lynn; 11-2; 66
9. Coosa Christian; 9-5; 63
10. Millry; 12-2; 56
Others receiving votes: Addison (9-3) 21, Maplesville (8-4) 11, Florala (7-4) 9, Georgiana (7-4) 7, Linden (9-2) 7, Valley Head (10-2) 3, Autaugaville (6-5) 2, Keith (5-6) 1, Loachapoka (9-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (3-7) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (10); 8-4; 213
2. Patrician (10); 13-0; 209
3. Lee-Scott; 12-0; 171
4. Lowndes Academy (2); 11-2; 150
5. Chambers Academy; 8-4; 138
6. Clarke Prep; 9-4; 109
7. Jackson Academy; 12-1; 85
8. Autauga Academy; 3-7; 40
9. Southern Academy; 5-6; 28
10. Banks Academy; 6-5; 25
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (8-4) 21, Fort Dale Academy (4-6) 10, Lakeside (3-8) 7, Valiant Cross (4-7) 7, Wilcox Academy (4-7) 7, Bessemer Academy (2-8) 6, Sparta (0-10) 6, South Choctaw Academy (4-7) 5, Edgewood (6-6) 4, Macon-East (7-4) 4, Abbeville Christian (4-7) 3, Coosa Valley (2-8) 3, Snook (1-10) 2, Morgan Academy (7-5) 1.
VOTING PANEL
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
James Jones, Selma Times-Journal
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Jerry Humphrey III, Montgomery Advertiser
Joe Medley, East Alabama Sports Today
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Josh Boutwell, Troy Messenger
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Letti Hasberry, Selma Sun
Marcus Gates, Washington Co. News
Pacey Strickland, Valley Times-News
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Tripp Norris, Opp News
