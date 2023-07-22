Some of the top student-athletes and coaches in The Reporter’s coverage area excelled this week during the 2023 AHSAA All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery.
Guntersville’s Tazi Harris played for the North in both girls basketball and volleyball.
BOYS TENNIS
New Douglas boys head coach Ian Wisener helped steer the North All-Stars to a 6-3 win over the South on Tuesday at Lagoon Park. The North improved its lead to 3-1 in a series that started during All-Star Sports Week in 2019.
The North roster featured Alex Smith and Sam Barclift, a pair of Albertville Aggies who played for Wisener until he resigned at AHS following the 2023 season.
Smith and Barclift played No. 2 doubles for the North. The tandem suffered a 6-0, 6-2 loss to South All-Stars Jacob Miller and Jacob Thom of Spanish Fort.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sardis head coach Amanda Johnson helped guide the North All-Stars to an 8-1 whipping of the South.
The North improved to 4-0 in series history.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harris helped the North All-Stars rout the South 80-44 in Tuesday’s game at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
The North led 18-8, 35-17 and 57-33 at the quarter breaks.
Harris played nine minutes. She went 0-for-2 from the field and recorded four rebounds, one assist and one block.
SOFTBALL
Josie Bunch of West End played for the North All-Stars in Wednesday’s doubleheader at Lagoon Park.
Bunch played third base and designated hitter in game one, which ended in a 3-3 tie. She batted 1-for-2 with a double, which was her team’s only extra-base hit.
The South claimed a 6-5 victory in game two. Bunch, who saw action at third base and first base, batted 0-for-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
The North girls edged the South 3-2 at Emory Folmar Soccer Complex on Wednesday to increase their lead in the series to 18-3-1.
Albertville’s Nahomi Mendoza earned North most valuable player honors.
Spain Park’s Tatum Ahlemeyer gave the North the lead just 4:13 into the match with an unassisted goal. The South’s Katie Brightwell of Saint James School tied the game with a goal early in the second half at the 47:08 mark.
The two all-star teams battled the next 20 minutes before Oak Mountain’s Avery Smith scored on another North unassisted goal with 66:47 gone.
Mendoza increased the North lead with a clutch goal at the 72:19 mark.
Brightwell, who earned South MVP honors, scored her second goal with just over two minutes to play to close the scoring.
Mendoza attempted two shots on goal during the match and played 41 minutes.
VOLLEYBALL
Guntersville’s Harris and Geraldine’s Brooklyn Hall competed for the North in Thursday’s All-Star match at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. The South posted a 13-25, 25-23, 25-8, 25-12 victory.
Harris played in all four sets and collected seven kills and three digs. She was selected as a team captain for the North.
Hall saw action in every set and finished with seven kills, one dig and two block assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.