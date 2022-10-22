LOCUST FORK - West End just needed a win over Locust Fork to clinch the third seed from Class 2A, Region 6 but it wasn’t to be, as the Hornets came away with a 26-16 win to clinch the third seed.
West End (6-3, 4-3) will be the fourth seed and travel to fourth-ranked Aliceville in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4. It will be the Patriots’ first playoff appearance since 2016. West End will close out regular season play Friday by hosting Glencoe.
Locust Fork led 14-0 midway through the first quarter before West End got a 35-yard field goal from Evan Stancil with 1:06 left in the quarter.
West End cut the lead to 14-10 on a Kane Lawson 23-yard touchdown run with 8:47 left in the second quarter. Stancil added the PAT.
Locust Fork added a touchdown late in the quarter to lead 20-10 at halftime.
Neither team scored in the second half until Locust Fork got a touchdown with 3:12 left in the game to extend the lead to 26-10.
West End’s Rock Sainsbury scored on a 1-yard run with 1:47 left in the game. Sainsbury led the Patriots with 111 yards on 23 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.