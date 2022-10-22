LOCUST FORK - West End just needed a win over Locust Fork to clinch the third seed from Class 2A, Region 6 but it wasn’t to be, as the Hornets came away with a 26-16 win to clinch the third seed.

West End (6-3, 4-3) will be the fourth seed and travel to fourth-ranked Aliceville in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4. It will be the Patriots’ first playoff appearance since 2016. West End will close out regular season play Friday by hosting Glencoe.

