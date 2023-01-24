RAINSVILLE — Class 3A, No. 3 Plainview beat 3A, No. 9 Sylvania 55-51 on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the varsity girls championship game of the DeKalb County Tournament.
Members of the all-tourney team were:
Plainview: Sawyer Kate Hulgan (MVP), Lauren Jimmerson, Kami Sanders and Gracie Rowell
Sylvania: Leianna Currie, Anna Murdock and Ambriel Stopyak
Ider: Kennzie Smith
Geraldine: Hallie Burns
Valley Head: Bella Lewis
Fyffe: Emma Twilley
Collinsville: Tyla Tatum
