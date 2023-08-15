Geraldine High School’s “Meet the Bulldogs” event is Friday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. at Coolidge Isbell Field. The schedule is:
5-5:30 p.m., football warm-up
5:35-5:40 p.m., Purple Pride Band marches in
5:40 p.m., Purple Pride Band introductions
5:45 p.m., Geraldine C-team peewee player introductions
5:50 p.m., Geraldine B-team peewee player introductions
5:55 p.m., Geraldine A-team peewee player introductions
6 p.m., Geraldine junior high and varsity player introductions
6:05 p.m., National anthem
6:10 p.m., first quarter, eight minutes, varsity scrimmage
Second quarter, eight minutes, junior high/junior varsity scrimmage
Halftime, two to four minutes, C-team cheerleader introductions and routine
Halftime, two to four minutes, B-team cheerleader introductions and routine
Halftime, two to four minutes, A-team cheerleader introductions and routine
Halftime, JV/varsity cheerleader introductions and routine
Halftime, Geraldine Quarterback Club announcements
Third quarter, eight minutes, varsity scrimmage
Fourth quarter, eight minutes, junior high/junior varsity scrimmage
End of game, alma mater
The GHS Quarterback Club will have a fan shop at the stadium this season, including items available at Meet the Bulldogs.
According to the club’s Facebook page, Bulldog fans will be able to buy T-shirts, sweatshirts (crew and hoodies), hats, polos and all things Geraldine. The shop will also feature youth sizes through 4X.
Geraldine kicks off its 2023 season by hosting Coosa Christian on Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.