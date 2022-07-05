The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inducted DAR basketball legend Bridget Largen Moorefield as a member of the class of 2022 during a June 4 banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
Moorefield’s MCSHOF biography as it appears on her plaque is:
Bridget Largen Moorefield was born in Huntsville, Alabama, on October 6, 1981. She was the first of three daughters born to Merlon and Tenien Largen. Bridget, as well as her sisters, Autumn and Brooke, were all outstanding students and basketball players for the Kate Duncan Smith Daughters of the American Revolution School, better known as DAR. In fact, the Largen family is one of the most prominent basketball families in Marshall County. Not only did all three siblings sign basketball scholarships, but also first cousins Todd Largen, a 2015 MCSHOF inductee, and his sister, Tammy Largen-Laucik, were both outstanding players for the Patriots and both played basketball in college.
Bridget credits her father and mother for her success in basketball. Merlon, currently a government contractor, was also an outstanding basketball player and signed a scholarship to play basketball at Snead State for Coach John Kitchens, a 2002 MCSHOF Charter Class Inductee. Merlon instilled his knowledge of the sport and helped to perfect Bridget’s skills. Tenien, who grew up on a farm in Northwood, North Dakota, was a former substitute teacher at DAR, and taught her daughters to walk in faith and the meaning of strength and endurance.
Merlon began coaching Bridget at the YMCA in Gurley at the age of 8. It wasn’t long before he built a half-court alongside their home for daily practices. Shortly afterward, Bridget was selected to join the 10 & Under teams coached by Ben Sivley. She competed in rec league teams until she reached middle school at Woodville.
Bridget learned her basketball lessons very well and when she reached the 7th grade, was moved up to the Woodville High School varsity team at mid-season. As an 8th grader she tied the existing state record at that time by hitting 11 three-pointers, while scoring 49 points in a varsity game vs. Gaylesville. Bridget went on to win Team MVP, Best Field Goal %, Best Defensive Player and All-Jackson County. Following that year, the family moved to Grant and Bridget enrolled at DAR, playing basketball for Coach Robert Martin, alongside 2020 MCSHOF inductee Miranda Keller, a senior at DAR.
Bridget soon became a starter for the Patriots as a freshman. In the 1999-2000 season, Jimmy Jones became the Coach of the Lady Pats. The team won the Class 3A Regional Championship and played in the Final Four in Birmingham.
During Bridget’s 4 years at DAR, she made the All-Marshall County Team 4 years, the All-Area Team 3 years; and the All-Regional and the ASWA All-State Teams as a senior. Bridget also received multiple team awards, including the Hustle Award, Team MVP and the Marie Heist Yochim Outstanding Women’s Athletic Award. On the DAR Tennis Team, she was also the Class 3A Sectional 6 Singles Champion and made it to the AHSAA State Tennis Tournament in both Singles and Doubles.
Following graduation in 2000, Bridget signed a scholarship to play basketball at the University of West Alabama in Livingston.
She started several games as a freshman and was second on the team with steals and third in 3-point shots and assists. As a sophomore, the Tigers had record of 22-6 and earned a spot in the 2002 Division II National Championship Tournament in Cleveland, Mississippi. That same year, Bridget developed a rare blood disorder, called ITP. The doctors advised that she should no longer continue to play the game that she loved so much. In addition to athletics, Bridget was an excellent student, making the Dean’s List throughout her college years.
Once her basketball career ended, Bridget was accepted into the Acquisition Career Experience (ACE) program at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. She returned home to Grant and completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Management at Athens State University, while working part-time at the Arsenal. After graduation, she accepted a full-time position as a Program Analyst for PEO, Air, Space and Missile Defense.
In 2006, Bridget married Lucas Moorefield, also a former DAR basketball player. Together they have two sons, Dallas and Sawyer. The boys attend KDS Elementary School and are already interested in basketball. In 2018, Bridget retired early to give more time to her family.
The Moorefields are very active members of the First Baptist Church. Lucas is a Deacon and both teach a Young Adults Sunday School Class. Even though Bridget no longer practices basketball each day, she still carries that same dedication in coaching her boys, and above all else, ensuring that they grow strong in their faith.
