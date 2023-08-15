A Boaz varsity volleyball team featuring a senior-dominated roster will be chasing its fourth consecutive area tournament championship during the 2023 season.
The Pirates posted a 35-26 record a year ago under the guidance of head coach Shyna Cahill. They claimed the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament crown and advanced to the North Super Regional.
Members of the Boaz senior class are:
• Alexus Ashley, setter
• Chloe Baines, middle and right-side hitter
• Jazira Roberts, plays all the way around as a passer and outside hitter
• Harley Wyatt, middle hitter
• Ava Tipton, defensive specialist
• Sarah Walker, defensive specialist
• Brylee Hornbuckle, libero and defensive specialist
“Sophomore McKenzie Garcia joins us on varsity this year as a middle hitter,” Cahill said. “We have many players on junior varsity that will be newcomers to watch.”
Completing Boaz’s roster are Maddilyn Dingler, Taylor Gardner, Chloe Nixon and Hannah Walls.
“We have seven seniors this year with several having three-plus years of varsity experience,” Cahill said.
“All of our players have the ability to play multiple positions and potentially through a full rotation. The team’s versatility allows us to move around players if needed and still be able to execute on plays.”
One of Boaz’s team goals is to advance deeper into the postseason than last year.
“Last year, we were seeded the third team in area and worked very hard to bring home another area championship, which was played at Douglas,” Cahill said. “This year, we want to host, win and make it past the first round of regionals.
“We have been working a lot on mentality and how to push through more challenging situations like repetitive errors, strong opposing server or front row attacker. One of our team goals is to keep pushing through points until we are to 25, reset and then prepare for the next set.”
Boaz opens its season Aug. 24 by traveling to Westbrook Christian for a tri-match against the Warriors and Southside. The Pirates host Sardis and Guntersville in their home opener Thursday, Aug. 31.
“I am very proud of this group of girls and the progress they have already made over the summer,” Cahill said.
“We have been in the gym since the end of June practicing and working out, along with team camp and several playdates. We are now in the gym five days a week preparing for the upcoming season. The team is anxious and very excited to start playing very soon.”
Other upcoming matches for Boaz are:
Sept. 2 - Battle by the Lake at Supreme Courts
Sept. 5 - Plainview and Guntersville at Rainsville
Sept. 7 - Fairview and Arab at Fairview
Sept. 9 - at West Point
Sept. 11 - Westbrook and Geraldine
Sept. 12 - at Douglas
