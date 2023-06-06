BOAZ — Jaquan Kelly will remember May 18, 2023 as one of the best days of his life due to the achievements he enjoyed that Thursday.
He started the day by signing a full track scholarship with Marion Military Institute during a ceremony in the Boaz High School library, and he ended it by walking across the stage at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium to receive his diploma.
Kelly, who competed only two seasons in track for the Pirates, set three school records during his career. His records are high jump, 6 feet, 6 inches; long jump, 21 feet, 5 ½ inches; and 4x100-meter relay team, 43.77 seconds.
“When I started, I asked Coach [Patrick] Williams, ‘Hey, what’s the high jump record?’ And he said 6 feet,” Kelly said. “So, I was like, ‘I can break that,’ and then I broke it, and we broke the 4x1 record. Then I started focusing on long jump this year, and I was like, ‘I can break that as well.’”
This season, Kelly won the silver medal in high jump and finished fourth in the long jump at the Class 5A State Track Meet.
“He’s the first kid I’ve ever had sign, and that makes it awesome,” said former Boaz head coach Haley Davis. “Everything he’s earned is because of him mostly.”
Kelly practiced high jump at Guntersville High School, where coach Chris Bashaw allowed him to use their facility.
Chad Balentine, Marion Military’s head coach, attended Kelly’s signing ceremony. MMI is the oldest military prep school in the nation and sends students to all five service academies.
Kelly will pursue his associate’s degree through the two-year college’s leadership education program and then continue his education and athletic career at a four-year institution following his time at MMI.
The Tigers just completed their first season of track and field.
“I’m super excited about the growth of the program, and obviously it’s going a little bit faster than I even thought it would, which is a good problem to have,” Balentine said.
“It’s great to have you on board, Quan, and I look forward to seeing your growth over the next couple of years.”
Kelly picked up the scholarship offer from MMI after he placed second in the high jump at the State Meet.
“The coach came and talked to me, so I committed basically right there,” said Kelly, who expects to compete in the high jump, long jump and triple jump for the Tigers.
Balentine told Kelly he might also take a look at him in the javelin.
Kelly was the 22nd member of Boaz’s class of 2023 to receive an opportunity to play college athletics.
