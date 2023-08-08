431 Sports Arena in Boaz is the legendary home of American Championship Wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain, and it’s been on fire with three sellouts in the last five shows.
Arena owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry believes his upcoming show could be destined for another sellout, and he encourages fans to buy their tickets early.
The annual Summer Slam/Back to School Night is slated for Saturday, Aug. 12. Doors open at 6:30 with bell time at 8:30.
Ringside reserved seats and general admission tickets both are $5 each. Tickets are a $1 for students ages 11-and-under. Children ages 6-and-under receive free admission.
431 Sports Arena favorites Johnny Swinger and midget star Little Papa Pump are returning for Saturday’s show. Swinger is an ECW, WWE and Impact television star while Little Papa Pump launched his career at the arena.
Saturday’s 10-match card includes a 25-man, woman and midget battle royal. Another highlight is a midget match.
“This is fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow any cussing or bad words. We’ve been packed for our last few shows.”
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 to buy tickets or for more information about Saturday’s show.
Henry offers a professional wrestling school and ring rental at 431 Sports Arena.
