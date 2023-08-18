2023 Aggie volleyball

The 2023 Albertville varsity volleyball team begins its season Thursday, Aug. 24 by hosting New Hope. Head coach Cristy West said the Aggies have experience, consistent hitters and a good team bond.

 Photo by Armando Munoz

Cristy West enters the second season of her second tenure as Albertville’s varsity volleyball coach.

In 2022, West guided the Aggies to the championship of their Albertville Invitational. They compete in Class 7A, Area 8 against Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman. Huntsville is ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll.

Albertville’s top returning players are Emma Greer at middle hitter, Kendall Summerville and Molly Morrison as outside hitters, Kailyn Boman at setter, and Erica Tidwell and Hannah Burton as right-side hitters.

Newcomers to watch for the Aggies are Savannah Jane Smith at middle hitter and Kenyan Smith at setter.

“We have experience, consistent hitters and a good team bond,” West said of the Aggies’ strengths. “We want to win as many area games as possible and make it to Huntsville for the Super Regional.”

Albertville launches its season by hosting New Hope on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Other upcoming matches for the Aggies are:

Aug. 25-26 – at Juanita Boddie Tournament, Hoover

Aug. 28 – at DAR

Aug. 29 – at Fort Payne vs. Alexandria and Fort Payne

Aug. 30 – at Southside

Sept. 2 – Albertville Invitational at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater

Sept. 5 – Geraldine

Sept. 7 – Huntsville

Sept. 11 – Sardis and Plainview

Sept. 14 – Southside and Fort Payne

