Cristy West enters the second season of her second tenure as Albertville’s varsity volleyball coach.
In 2022, West guided the Aggies to the championship of their Albertville Invitational. They compete in Class 7A, Area 8 against Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman. Huntsville is ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll.
Albertville’s top returning players are Emma Greer at middle hitter, Kendall Summerville and Molly Morrison as outside hitters, Kailyn Boman at setter, and Erica Tidwell and Hannah Burton as right-side hitters.
Newcomers to watch for the Aggies are Savannah Jane Smith at middle hitter and Kenyan Smith at setter.
“We have experience, consistent hitters and a good team bond,” West said of the Aggies’ strengths. “We want to win as many area games as possible and make it to Huntsville for the Super Regional.”
Albertville launches its season by hosting New Hope on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Other upcoming matches for the Aggies are:
Aug. 25-26 – at Juanita Boddie Tournament, Hoover
Aug. 28 – at DAR
Aug. 29 – at Fort Payne vs. Alexandria and Fort Payne
Aug. 30 – at Southside
Sept. 2 – Albertville Invitational at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater
Sept. 5 – Geraldine
Sept. 7 – Huntsville
Sept. 11 – Sardis and Plainview
Sept. 14 – Southside and Fort Payne
