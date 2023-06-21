RAINSVILLE — The new gym at Collinsville High School will bear the name of the school’s former principal, after action June 13 by the DeKalb County Board of Education.
The board approved the name of the new Collinsville High School Gymnasium as the Donny Jones Gymnasium.
Jones came to Collinsville in 1991 as the elementary principal. He became the Collinsville High School Principal in 2006 and retired in 2020.
“Mr. Jones has put his life’s work into supporting the students and staff at Collinsville High School. He has contributed a great deal to the academic and athletic missions of the school over the past several decades,” said Collinsville High School Principal, Bradley Crawford.
“Even in retirement, he is always just a phone call away and always willing to help the school. Naming the new gymnasium in his honor is a much-deserved recognition for someone who has worked so hard to promote Collinsville.”
Jones was a three-sport star for the Panthers, graduating in 1975. He led them to the AHSAA Class 1A State Basketball Tournament championship during his senior season.
Jones served as Crossville’s varsity boys basketball coach from 1988-91, where one of his players was new Plainview varsity boys head coach Cale Black. Jones guided the Lions to a berth in the Class 3A State Tournament in 1989.
Jones was inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame in the class of 2020. His coach at Collinsville, L.D. Dobbins, is also a member of the DCSHOF.
Donny Jones Gymnasium will replace L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium as the home of Panther basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.