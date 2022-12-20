CROSSVILLE, Ala. — The Crossville Lions are scheduled to host Woodville in varsity action only on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Tipoff times are 11 a.m. for the girls game and 12:30 p.m. for the boys matchup.
On Saturday, Dec. 16, the CHS varsity boys picked up their seventh win of the season by defeating Ider 61-49 in the play-in game of the Sand Mountain Tournament at Section.
Crossville led 17-12, 24-23 and 46-42 at the quarter breaks.
Crossville’s Kaejuan Hatley scored a game-high 29 points, hitting 7-of-8 free throws. Ulises Figueroa tossed in 18, making four 3-pointers and 6-of-6 free throws.
Levi Bouldin contributed seven, Caleb Causey three and Jesus Velazquez and Josue Velazquez both two.
Griffin Weldon’s 13 points topped Ider, whose new head coach is Boaz alumnus Mark Whitt.
On Monday, Class 3A top-ranked Plainview overwhelmed the Lions 102-39 in the Sand Mountain Tournament quarterfinals.
The Bears hit 21 3-pointers and 18 2-pointers in the contest. Leading 53-10 at intermission, Plainview made 12 treys in the second half.
Hatley’s 19 points led the Lions. Figueroa finished with 10, Bouldin and Josue Velazquez four each and Jesus Velazquez two.
Ben Chandler came off the bench and paced the Bears with 23 points, including seven 3s.
