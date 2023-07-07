CROSSVILLE — Crossville High School isn’t fielding a varsity football team for the 2023 season due to a lack of players in grades 10-12.
The teams who were scheduled to play the Lions in 2023, among them local Class 5A, Region 7 rivals Boaz, Douglas, Guntersville and Sardis, will receive a forfeit victory if they don’t find an opponent to replace CHS.
Collinsville has replaced the Lions with Gaylesville on Sept. 1, and Geraldine has replaced CHS with Hatton on Nov. 2.
Chris Williams is Crossville’s new head coach, and he knew the Lions might not have a varsity team this season when he accepted the job. The Lions will field junior varsity and junior high teams in 2023.
Williams is the program’s fourth head coach in as many years. Overall, he’s the 12th different head coach since the late Chris Garmon’s nine-season tenure ended in 2002.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to make … it was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve made as an administrator here at Crossville high School,” said Jon Peppers, who serves as principal and athletic director.
“I love this school and I love the community, and the thought of not having a varsity team breaks my heart, but the path that we were on was going to lead to in two or three years, we wouldn’t have a football program at all, junior high, JV or varsity.
“So, sometimes you have to sit down and do the hard thing, and we thought that maybe declaring a JV team for this year might salvage some of our students who still love the game of football. Throwing these kids out there at a 5A level when they’ve only known football for one, two, three years, it makes it difficult for them. And then the discouragement of being in that situation as a ninth-grader or 10th-grader playing against juniors and seniors, it was leading to a path where the kids didn’t want to play anymore.
“We have a large group of good athletes who played football in eighth and ninth grade but are currently 10 through 12 who no longer love the game of football, because they were thrown into it so early at a varsity level that they got discouraged. We think by declaring JV, we might be able to get some of those kids back out into the game and maybe build some momentum, build some confidence up for them and then hopefully jump right back into the varsity next year and maybe create a little more excitement for football for Crossville.
“Our hopes and dreams are that in two to three years, we just don’t have a varsity team, we have what we used to have — a junior high, a JV and a varsity team. I think this was … it’s a hard path to make, but it’s probably the smartest path.”
The Lions posted consecutive winless seasons in 2021 and 2022, finishing 0-10 both years. It’s the first time that’s occurred since they went 0-9 in 1952 and 0-10 in 1953. Crossville’s last winning season was a 6-4 finish in 2010 under Bill Smith, who is now head coach at Talladega.
“We’ve lost a lot of kids to neighboring schools,” Peppers said. “This idea that we weren’t going to have a varsity has been planted in some of our community for four, five, six years. Most of it has been planted by people outside the community, and it was only to encourage some of our younger athletes to leave.
“I think we finally hit a point where we have so many kids that live in our community that decided to go to another school, that it’s hit all at once and made it difficult to field a team, and we’re hoping this one year off and building that self-confidence will get more kids out to play who are currently here in our school.
“I’m still baffled at why a lot of parents decided to make that decision, because academically, I feel like we’re just as strong as any school in this area. Discipline and security, I feel like we’re as strong as anybody in this area.
“Athletically, our teams might not be as strong as most of the schools in the area, but if everybody stayed the course, I believe Crossville would still be very strong athletically. It’s just that too many people have given up on us and took a different path, and now that path has made us have to make a decision we made.”
COVID-19 pandemic’s impact
Another contributing factor to the Lions’ current situation was the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed schools in March 2020 and sent a number of players into the workforce, where they remained when school and extracurricular activities resumed that summer.
“With the Hispanic culture, they are very family-oriented, which is something I admire, and I think we all should be family-oriented,” Peppers said. “When COVID hits, a lot of the dads took their sons to work with them so they could make a little extra money for the family, which makes sense.
“But once those kids started making money, then it was a little harder for those parents to not want them to keep working. I think that’s where we did lose a lot of kids at that time, because they started making money.
“Just recently, we had a couple athletes who have played basketball since like third grade who decided they couldn’t play anymore once they got in 10th grade. It’s frustrating, but when you ask what the cause of it was, it wasn’t because they didn’t enjoy the game, it’s the fact they wanted a car. They got their license and they want to drive, and their parents told them if you want a car, you’ve got to get a job. Instead of playing sports, they wanted a car, so they got a job.
“Times are different, because when we were in school, our parents helped us. They helped make sure that we had a car to get to school when we turned 16, or we did odds and end jobs to help out. But nowadays, it’s a struggle for everybody with the way the economy is that our kids are helping their families out by getting jobs.”
Williams teaching, coaching for “right reasons”
Peppers is excited to have Williams leading Crossville’s football program, and he’s confident the veteran coach can be successful in rebuilding the varsity squad.
“I think Coach Williams is in it for the right reasons. He’s in it to make a difference,” Peppers said. “He knows where Crossville used to be, and he’d like to see it get back to that point. Even though he’s not a Crossville alumni, he already loves the town and loves the kids.
“[It’s important to] have somebody who’s in it for the kids, and not just for the monetary part or for championships. I never thought when I became a coach my first goal was to win a state championship.
“Obviously, everybody wants to win a state championship, but that wasn’t my goal to begin with. My goal was to see how many kids I could reach and make better for the rest of their lives.”
Peppers coached the Crossville varsity girls basketball team to the 2008 Class 3A State Tournament championship.
“Crossville is blessed to have the students we have,” Peppers said. “I get asked all the time what our [racial] percentage is, and I’m very quick to say a hundred percent. And people always look at me like, ‘wow.’ And what I mean by that is we’re 100 percent kids.
“It doesn’t matter what percentage a school is or ethnic background a school might be, they’re all kids. And as an educator, wasn’t it our goal to reach out to kids and make a positive influence in those kids’ lives? So, it shouldn’t matter what your ethnic background or what your family orientation is, it should be about making that kind of positive influence.”
