Nick Butts is ready for a fresh start at building a high school soccer program.
Make that two programs.
Crossville High School’s new head coach will be directing both of the school’s varsity soccer programs next spring, as the West End native’s hiring was approved by the DeKalb County Board of Education at its July 13 meeting.
“I’m grateful for (CHS principal and athletic director Jon Peppers) giving me an opportunity,” Butts said. “It was the longest job interview that I’ve ever had. He turned over the keys to me to run the programs as I see fit and believed in me. I’m very excited to join Crossville.”
Butts comes to Crossville following a successful head coaching stint at Susan Moore, where he helped construct the girls soccer team into a top Class 3A program. Since 2018, the Susan Moore girls have gone 79-18-2 with a pair of state quarterfinal-round appearances and one state semifinal appearance.
Three AHSAA soccer record-holders have worked under Butts’ guidance. The coach has fielded three consecutive North-South All-Star players and has had three players advance to the collegiate level.
“Coach Butts is known for his high energy, fast-paced soccer programs that are also known for scoring lots of goals,” Peppers said in a statement. “He has coached both boys and girls soccer teams in the past and is planning on bringing his style of soccer to Crossville (High School) to build our programs to the next level. We look forward to seeing his teams in action next spring.”
Butts said his wife helped make his decision to come to Crossville an easy one.
“She wanted me to go where I was going to be happy and I think I’m going to be very happy at Crossville,” the coach said.
Butts will bring his Susan Moore assistant Connor Haynes with him to Crossville. Haynes is a former goalkeeper at Jacksonville State University. Fort Payne High School alumna Tharis Chavez will also be a part of the coaching staff.
When it comes to building a thriving program, Butts said he believes in his players having a vision for success.
“If you get these kids to have a vision, look at the big picture and believe in the process, big things happen,” he said. “At Susan Moore, I took over a team that really hadn’t been successful. The boys at Crossville have made some Final Four runs and have great kids there. On the Crossville girls’ side, I’ve been watching film and I think they’ve won 10 games in the last three years. I don’t know the reasoning behind it, but I think they need someone committed to them and up for the challenge. I’m ready to get started with them at Crossville.”
During his time at Susan Moore, Butts said he put an emphasis on his players succeeding academically, and what his players lacked in athleticism, he said they made up for in effort.
“I had kids who believed in themselves,” he said. “I focused on us putting academics first. I graduated two sets of senior classes, all 11 through college and I think seven of them were in the top 10 in the class. So academics were a big part of getting them to believe in the process.
“They worked hard and I made relationships there. I enjoyed my time there. I talked with some of those kids the other day; they reached out and supported my decision. I had a lot of good moments at Susan Moore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.