The Snead State Community College volleyball program is sponsoring a junior high/junior varsity skills camp Monday, July 31 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium.
Open to girls entering grades 7-11, cost is $50 per player. Lunch will be on your own from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The camp is hosted by Parsons head coach Cristie Brothers, assistant coach Ali Moses and players on their 2023 team. For more information, contact Brothers at cristie.brothers@snead.edu.
Brothers, who is a member of the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame, enters her second season as Snead State’s head coach. She was an assistant prior to taking over the program.
The legendary Geraldine coach guided her teams to 16 DeKalb County championships, 16 area tournament titles and the ultimate prize in 2001 — a Class 2A State Tournament championship. Her 1999 and 2005 clubs finished second in the 2A State Tournament.
Her Bulldog teams compiled an 872-346 record.
