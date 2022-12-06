DOUGLAS, Ala. — Archrivals Douglas and Boaz battled for four quarters Friday, Dec. 2 at Loyd Berry Gym, with the Eagles claiming a 60-57 victory in the Class 5A, Area 13 varsity boys opener for both teams.
The contest was tied 16-16 after a quarter. Boaz managed a 30-29 lead at the half, but the Eagles pulled ahead 44-41 at the final break.
Eli Teal’s 18 points topped three Eagles who scored in double figures. He converted 9-of-9 free throws, including 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Spain tossed in 15 and Dakota Stewart 12, with Stewart scoring 10 in the third period.
Jackson Sims contributed eight points, Cooper Butler four and Brody Campbell three.
Boaz’s Chadan Hamilton poured in a game-high 27 points, netting 11 of them in the fourth quarter.
Jaquez Kelly scored nine, Carson Jones and Andre Kirkland both eight and Javius Hudgins five.
Friday night, Douglas travels to Crossville while Boaz visits Sardis for area games.
The Lady Pirates picked up the win in the Area 13 opener for the archrivals.
Douglas led 12-7 after a quarter, but Boaz outscored the Lady Eagles 8-2 in the second quarter to rally for a 15-14 margin at the half. Lillac Stanton got six of her eight points in the second.
The Lady Pirates were ahead 25-22 at the final rest stop.
Jazzy Roberts’ 11 points paced Boaz’s offense. Alexus Ashley and Osalyn Minor netted four each, Maggie Patterson three and Barbara Jackson one.
Douglas’ Tori Rojek led all scorers with 14 points.
Madison Franklin tossed in five, Crimson Sanders three, Sydnie Sanders and Mallory Ackles both two and Maddie Hayes one.
