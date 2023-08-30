Defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe begins its 2023 season Friday, Sept. 1 by hosting Geraldine in the 82nd renewal of the rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Fyffe leads the all-time series 45-34-2.
Head coach Paul Benefield’s Red Devils tied Piedmont 14-14 in a fall jamboree Friday, Aug. 25. Head coach Michael Davis’ Bulldogs opened their season Thursday, Aug. 24 with an impressive 26-0 triumph over Class 1A, No. 9 Coosa Christian.
Friday night’s matchup features some of the top players in 2A and 3A.
The Red Devils return All-State players Tucker Wilks, an offensive and defensive lineman, and running back Logan Anderson, who rushed for 1,820 yards and 32 touchdowns a year ago.
Anderson returned to action in the fall jamboree. He had knee surgery last December due to an injury he suffered in the Red Devils’ win over Pisgah in the 2A state playoff semifinals.
Geraldine returns playmakers Jaxon Colvin, a senior quarterback, and senior Carlos Mann, a 3A All-State selection in 2022.
Mann rushed for two scores and caught a TD pass from Colvin in the win over Coosa Christian. Colvin also rushed for a score.
On defense, Colvin recorded seven tackles while Mann grabbed an interception.
From 2013-22, Fyffe compiled an incredible 137-7 record, the best 10-year stretch in AHSAA history.
Two of the Red Devils’ losses in that run were to Geraldine. The Bulldogs won 20-14 in the 2013 season opener at Geraldine and 20-19 on their home field in the 2021 season.
The Red Devils’ last home loss to Geraldine was in the 2000 season. Benefield is 19-5 against the Bulldogs during his tenure at Fyffe.
