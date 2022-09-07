MONTGOMERY — The AHSAA was saddened to announce that retired AHSAA Director of Officials Greg Brewer, 65, passed away Friday, Sept. 2 at Jackson’s Hospital following a brief illness.
Brewer’s funeral services are schedule for Thursday at 3 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence.
“It truly saddens us all,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs.
“He has meant so much to the AHSAA, its member schools and the thousands of contest officials he mentored and trained throughout his career as the AHSAA Director of Officials. Our heart and prayers go out to his immediate family, our own AHSAA family, and to the officiating family he helped create across this state.”
Brewer, a native of Florence, graduated Bradshaw High School, the University of Alabama and earned a master’s degree from the University of Alabama.
He began officiating in 1976 and joined the AHSAA as an assistant director in 1985. He became director of officials in 1988 and remained in that position through 2016. Upon retirement, he moved to Huntsville to be near his family.
As AHSAA director of officials, Brewer served on various NFHS rules committees, including baseball (chairman), football (rules, manual and rules editorial).
He developed the AHSAA district director program, the AHSAA Pitch Count Rule for baseball — lauded as one of the nation’s best — and a high school officiating course now being used by member schools.
He was hired by AHSAA Executive Director Herman L. “Bubba” Scott and also worked with executive directors Dan Washburn and Steve Savarese over his 31-year career. They lauded Brewer’s contributions to officiating, and both stated how essential he has been to the AHSAA family.
“He was very loyal and so important to our schools and to all of us at the AHSAA,” said Washburn, who served as executive director from 1991-2007. “My heart goes out to his family. I considered him like a son. No doubt about it – he was family to all of us who knew him.”
Steve Savarese, who served as executive director from 2007-21 said Brewer’s dedication to officiating was unparalleled.
“His life was his work, and his work was his life,” said Savarese. “He put his heart and soul into making contest officials in the AHSAA the best in the nation. He was always working to find ways to enhance their training and to make them feel appreciated. ”
In his retirement, Brewer co-founded the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation in 2016 to support officiating – including starting the ASOF Officials Hall of Fame.
He was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame, the ASOF Hall of Fame, received the NFHS Section 3 Citation Award and the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Distinguished Service Award.
