ALBERTVILLE — The performance of Mary Adams helped keep Albertville High School atop the summit of Marshall County girls tennis the last few years.
In April, the Aggies won their fourth consecutive Marshall County Tournament championship. Adams took home the No. 4 county singles title during her senior season, and she claimed the No. 6 county singles crown as a junior in 2022.
Adams closed out her tremendous prep career by signing a scholarship to play for Snead State Community College during a May 10 ceremony in Albertville Gymnasium.
“Anytime you get to do something after high school athletically, you have done something very, very special, because only 7 percent of high school athletes get to play college sports at any level,” AHS Athletic Director Matthew Lambert said. “Mary’s going in that 7 percent, and she’s got a chance to pay for her college by playing tennis and using the talents the Lord has blessed her with.
“We’re incredibly grateful you get to experience this and are proud of you, and on behalf of me and Mr. [Jordan] Phillips and Albertville High School, congratulations and we wish you nothing but the best.”
Albertville girls head coach Greg Henderson is excited for Adams and the opportunity she has at Snead State. He expects her to excel.
“Mary is a locked in and focused individual,” Henderson said. “She’s a very good tennis player.
“Thank you for all you’ve done for Aggie tennis. You’ve been here a lot of years and you’ve put a lot into it, and it’s meant a lot for us.”
Phillips is Albertville’s principal, and he praised Adams for her strength of character and her success in the classroom. He hopes his daughter follows Adams’ example.
“When you think of life after high school, this is an awesome opportunity for Mary,” Phillips said. “From the academic side, you can’t ask for a better student, you can’t ask for a better person and I’m so proud that she is representing the Aggie Nation at the next level at Snead.
“We couldn’t ask for a better student to be up here today. Thank you, parents, for raising such a great young lady.”
