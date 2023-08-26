GUNTERSVILLE — The Guntersville Wildcats executed a goal-line stand in the final seconds of the game to secure a hard-fought 14-10 victory over Southside on Friday night on Phil Isom Field at Chorba-Lee Stadium.
It was the 2023 season opener for both ballclubs.
The Panthers took a 10-7 lead on Caleb Ogle’s 43-yard field goal with 7:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.
GHS sophomore Jack Lenoir delivered the biggest play of his varsity career on the ensuing kickoff, as he broke loose for a 74-yard return to Southside’s 15-yard line.
Enelson Delva carried five consecutive plays for the Wildcat offense, the final time for 3 yards and a touchdown with 5:29 left in the game. Diego Lugo’s extra point made it 14-10.
Southside started its final possession at its 23. The Panthers marched down the field behind their workhorse, running back Mason Teague — who had gains of 7, 6 and 16 yards on the drive — and quarterback Gauge NeSmith.
NeSmith tossed a 16-yard pass to Jordan Bryan, and he had a 7-yarder to Cayden McMichael. His 4-yard completion made it first-and-goal at the 10 with 1:06 on the clock.
Teague broke a tackle in the backfield and gained 9 yards to the 1 on first-and-goal. The Panthers then drew consecutive 5-yard penalties, pushing them back to the 11 on second-and-goal.
NeSmith threw incomplete, and he followed with a keeper that gained 6 yards to the 5.
On fourth-and-goal, NeSmith handed the ball to Teague, who slipped while trying to get outside around right end. Guntersville linebacker EJ Havis made sure Teague was down, forcing a turnover on downs with 20.2 seconds remaining.
Cam Gentle intercepted a pass to end a nice drive by the Panthers on the first series of the contest.
Southside drove 60 yards on its final possession of the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The touchdown came on NeSmith’s 3-yard pass to Bryan with 6.6 seconds to go.
The Wildcats put together their first scoring drive of the season after receiving the second-half kickoff. They relied on the running of Delva, who replaced the injured Julyon Jordan in the starting lineup.
Eli Morrison capped the drive with a 3-yard TD pass to Carter Britt with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Lugo’s point-after tied it 7-7.
Street Smith picked off a Southside pass on the next series, but the Wildcats failed to gain a first down and punted.
GHS travels to Lawrence County next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.