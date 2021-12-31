SARDIS CITY — Fairview upended Sardis 65-49 Monday in varsity boys basketball action. It was the Lions’ first game following the Christmas holiday.
Eli Morton topped Sardis with 18 points. Kobe Payne with 20 points and Landon Tweedle with 16 paced Fairview.
Tuesday, the Lions (9-7) suffered a 74-61 setback to Sand Rock in the Supreme Courts Tournament in Guntersville.
Sand Rock was in front 18-16, 33-28 and 49-41 at the rest stops.
The Lions’ Luke Martin poured in a game-high 28 points. JJ Anderson and Eli Ford scored 12 each.
For Sand Rock, Jacob St. Clair tossed in 24 and Kaden Justice 21.
