The consistency of the coaching staff is a factor that’s contributed to the Guntersville football program’s success during the tenure of head coach Lance Reese.
Reese, who owns a 107-40 record, is in his 14th season at the top Wildcat.
Offensive coordinator Chris Canady has been with Reese for 14 years, and defensive coordinator Ryan Thomas enters his 13th season on the staff.
“To have that kind of stability on the coaching staff with my coordinators is really big,” Reese said. “Coach Cahill, who I coached here, has been with me for 10 years.”
Shannon Cahill is the team’s strength coordinator. He also serves as the school’s athletic director.
Rounding out Reese’s staff are offensive line coach Dustin Schofield (five years), defensive line coach Andy Petty (three years), secondary/kickers coach Aron Moss (three years), offensive line coach Chase Campbell (first year) and football operations director Chris Isom (three years).
“I think you do need to have a nice blend of older guys and younger guys,” Reese said. “We’ve got Schofield and then Andy Petty who played here. Aron Moss has been with us for three years, and he’s really good with special teams.
“Our new guy is Chase Campbell. He played at Oneonta, and he was offensive coordinator at Bessemer City last year. We feel like he’s going to be a really good addition to the staff.
“Everybody needs that guy who’s going to help you with equipment, help you with the sideline and stuff like that. Chris Isom graduated from Guntersville, so to have him is important as well.”
Thomas’ son, Tyler, plays for the Wildcats. He’s an outside linebacker.
Canady’s son, Sam, played four years for the Wildcats. A receiver, he graduated in May.
“Having those assistants who have been together for so long means a lot to me,” Reese said.
“It’s big to have people that you know will do things you ask them to do, but our staff, they do it right without me having to ask them.
“I’m really blessed as a head coach to have guys who don’t wait for me. We’ve been together so long they know the standard and they take responsibility for it. For me, it’s really been an asset as a head coach to have guys like that who take a lot of pride in their job.”
Reese joined the Guntersville staff in 1991 under head coach Phil Lazenby. He also served under Jay Brown and Phil Isom before becoming head coach in 2010.
“Coach Isom was here for 11 years and this is my 14th year,” Reese said. “The fact we’ve had two coaches in 25 years says a lot for the success of the program.
“I think I’m coaching four or five sons of my former players on this year’s team, and that’s a neat thing a lot of people don’t get to do.”
Guntersville kicks off its season by hosting Southside on Aug. 25.
