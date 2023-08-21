On Monday, two local varsity football programs announced new kickoff times for their season-opening games on Friday, Aug. 25.
Both the Southside at Guntersville and Gaylesville at West End games have been moved from 7 to 7:30 p.m. due to excessive heat.
The AHSAA allows kickoff times to be pushed back as long as both coaches and the officials agree.
Later on Monday afternoon, Crossville announced that its junior varsity jamboree against Ider at Crossville Memorial Stadium on Thursday night had been pushed back to a 7:30 kickoff.
