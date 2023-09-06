BOAZ, Ala. — Playing mistake free football was the focus leading up to the Boaz Pirates’ matchup against Albertville, and the payoff was a historic 48-7 win. As Region 7 competition begins this week, replicating that high level of play will be key for the Pirates in pursuit of another Class 5A state playoff berth.
“I think we only had one turnover [against Albertville], and that’s something that really killed us last week,” Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan said. “So, it’s something we worked really hard on in practice, and I really thought our kids played with great intensity and definitely couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Boaz forced three turnovers against the Aggies, including an interception and fumble recovered for touchdowns. After a 14-7 first quarter, the Pirates went on to outscore Albertville 34-0 over the next three periods.
“Our guys played great on defense,” he said. “Albertville has a really good receiver [Hunter Smith], and even though he had a few big catches early, I think we were able to limit him the rest of the game. Our defensive coordinator, coach [Brad] Waldrop, did a good job of making an adjustment to get someone over the top, and Elijah Kelley really stepped up. I thought we did a really good job of holding after that.”
Kelley accounted for both of the Pirates’ interceptions, including a 32-yard pick six in the second quarter.
Now, as the Pirates (1-1) prepare to open Class 5A, Region 7 play at Scottsboro (2-0) on Friday night, Boaz must again lean on their defense and build on their Week One success to slow down the high-scoring Wildcats.
Over their first two games, Scottsboro has averaged 50 points per game, defeating their biggest rivals Class 6A Fort Payne 56-51 in Week Zero and Class 4A North Jackson 44-15 in Week One.
Scottsboro leads the all-time series against the Pirates 20-7, winning the last four straight meetings, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. Over that span, the Wildcats have outscored Boaz 164-47. In 2022, Scottsboro prevailed 36-12 at Boaz.
The last win of the series for Boaz was 11 years ago when the Pirates defeated the Wildcats in Scottsboro 45-10.
