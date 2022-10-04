MONTGOMERY – Thompson High School sophomore Anquon Fegans and Florence High School senior Jahlil Hurley took their outstanding play to another notch last week by delivering game-winning plays on defense to preserve two hard-fought victories for their schools to grab this week’s AHSAA Football Spotlight for Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season.

Fegans made two interceptions for the Class 7A defending state champion Warriors. He returned his first interception 40 yards for a touchdown with 11:45 left in the final quarter to give Thompson, coached by Mark Freeman, a 14-6 lead. His second pick, however, came on a 2-point conversion try with 1:37 remaining that foiled Hewitt-Trussville’s attempt to tie the 14-12 game and send it into overtime. Thompson then recovered an onside kick and was able to run out the clock to seal the win. The picks were the fifth and sixth of the season for the 6-foot-2, 181-pound sophomore safety. He finished with five tackles as Thompson (5-2) improved to 4-0 in Region 3 with the two-point win.

