MONTGOMERY – Thompson High School sophomore Anquon Fegans and Florence High School senior Jahlil Hurley took their outstanding play to another notch last week by delivering game-winning plays on defense to preserve two hard-fought victories for their schools to grab this week’s AHSAA Football Spotlight for Week 6 of the 2022 prep football season.
Fegans made two interceptions for the Class 7A defending state champion Warriors. He returned his first interception 40 yards for a touchdown with 11:45 left in the final quarter to give Thompson, coached by Mark Freeman, a 14-6 lead. His second pick, however, came on a 2-point conversion try with 1:37 remaining that foiled Hewitt-Trussville’s attempt to tie the 14-12 game and send it into overtime. Thompson then recovered an onside kick and was able to run out the clock to seal the win. The picks were the fifth and sixth of the season for the 6-foot-2, 181-pound sophomore safety. He finished with five tackles as Thompson (5-2) improved to 4-0 in Region 3 with the two-point win.
Hurley blocked a 40-yard field goal try by Bob Jones High School on the last play of the game to preserve a 38-35 Class 7, Region 4 win for the Falcons (5-2), coached by Kenny Morson. Moments earlier, the talented Falcons’ 6-2, 170-pound defensive back and wide receiver, caught a 29-yard pass to set up teammate Chandler Dixon’s 23-yard go-ahead field goal with 47 seconds left in the game. Hurley also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass early in contest. Bob Jones quarterback Ray Hardy, who accounted for 309 yards rushing and passing for the Patriots, drove Bob Jones from its own 30 to the Florence 23 with three completed passes to set up the final field-goal try. He passed for 191 yards and ran for 118 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the three-point loss.
Fegans and Hurley edged out a phenomenal passing performance by Minor quarterback Kareem Keye. He was 20-of-29 passing for 477 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-20 win over Mortimer Jordan in Class 6A, Region 5. It was his second 400-yard plus passing performance this season.
Other top performances reported this week include:
MILESTONES
KOLTON NERO, FOLEY: Nero carried 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 39-38 win over previously undefeated Fairhope in the 100th game of the series between the Baldwin County teams. Matt Owens booted a 23-yard field goal with 1:42 remaining to ice the win. The two teams have played annually for the last 91 years – beginning in 1931 – and Foley now leads the series over the Pirates 53-43-4. Foley (3-3), coached by Deric Scott, and Fairhope (5-1) are also tied at 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 1. Daphne currently leads Region 1 with a 3-0 region record. Foley has compiled a 579-355-27 record overall. Fairhope, coached by Tim Carter, had its first season in 1931 and owns a 538-366-24 during its 91-year span. The two teams have met twice several times including two games each year from 1942-1947.
RI FLETCHER, HARTSELLE: Led the Tigers (7-0) to 29-26 win over Muscle Shoals with 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a key Class 6A, Region 7 battle at Hartselle. His 43-yard TD run in the final quarter gave Hartselle the lead for good and its first 7-0 start since 2018 and fifth 7-0 start since 2008. The 2011 team went 15-0 and won the Class 5A state football title beating Vigor 13-3 in the finals at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.
BRANDON MUSCH, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN: Totaled 491 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns as Westminster Christian downed DAR 53-7 in Class 4A, Region 8. In the process, he improved his career passing touchdowns total to 107 and his career total yards to 8,518. He was 17-of-23 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns and had 12 carries for 210 rushing yards and three scores covering 62, 15 and 39 yards. His passing TDs went for 38, 46, 33 and 31 yards. His 107 career TD passes moves him to fifth all-time according to the AHSAA Record Book – moving him past Brodie Croyle of Westbrook Christian, who had 105 in his career that spanned from 1996-1999. Croyle went on to play at the University of Alabama and in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs before returning home to become director of The Big Oak Ranch near his hometown of Gadsden.
EARL WOODS, HUEYTOWN: Totaled seven touchdowns and 216 all-purpose yards in a 75-7 Class 6A, Region 4 win over Paul Bryant. He was 6-of-10 passing for 177 yards and had seven rush attempts for 39 yards on the night. He guided Hueytown to the state finals last season as the Gophers set the AHSAA’s all-time scoring record with 784 points in 15 games. He passed for 3,072 yards and rushed for 2,123 yards to amass 5,195 yards – which ranks second all-time to Southside-Selma’s Chris Thomas, who had 5,342 total yards last season. Woods’ 57 touchdowns accounted for in a single season ranked tied for ninth all time.
ISAIAH WARNICK, FALKVILLE: Caught eight passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns and made four solo tackles in a 40-34 loss to Lexington. He became just the fifth receiver in AHSAA history to go over 300 yards receiving in a single game – and the third receiver this season to accomplish the feat.
DEFENSE
TREVOR PIKE, PIEDMONT: Had 13 tackles and an interception, and teammate Brody Epps had 14 tackles as Piedmont downed Westbrook Christian 34-0 in Class 3A, Region 6.
MADDOX BURKHARDT, WICKSBURG: Anchored a strong defensive effort with 12 tackles to lead the Panthers to a 23-14 win over Geneva County in Class 2A, Region 2. Teammates Jacob Cox and Isaac Murphy totaled 11 tackles each in the win.
WILLIAM MILNER, ALABAMA CHRISTIAN: Had 10 tackles in a 35-20 loss to Saint James in Class 3A, Region 3.
NATHAN THOMASON, HELENA: Had eight tackles with four stops for losses and a game-ending interception in the Huskies’ 31-21 win over Briarwood Christian.
HUNTER PYLE, ASHVILLE: Intercepted two passes in the Bulldogs’ 38-14 victory over Fultondale in Class 4A, Region 6.
TYLER CHANEY, HIGHLAND HOME: Had two interceptions on defense as the unbeaten Flying Squadron ((7-0) moved to 4-0 in Class 2A, Region 3 with a 41-14 victory over Luverne.
ANDERSON MORGAN, HOKES BLUFF: Swiped two passes to spark the Eagles to a 28-0 shutout win over Plainview in 3A, Region 6.
HUNTER ALLMOND, GAYLESVILLE: Intercepted two passes, returning one 40 yards for a touchdown, in Gaylesville’s 54-6 victory over Woodville in Class 1A, Region 7.
DRUW SMITH, SCOTTSBORO: Recorded an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for a loss in a 17-14 win over Guntersville in Class 5A, Region 7.
RUSHING
D.J. HARRIS, HOLTVILLE: Piled up 390 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 26-20 victory over Lee-Montgomery at Cramton Bowl. He had 275 yards rushing and 115 kick return yards in the Class 7A, Region 2 win.
MICAH CHRISTENSEN, LAUDERDALE COUNTY: Rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-12 victory over Phil Campbell in Class 3A, Region 8.
ANTHONY ROGERS, PIKE ROAD: Had 226 yards and four touchdowns on 10 rush attempts in a 52-8 Class 6A, Region 2 victory over Park Crossing.
TROY BRUCE, CENTER POINT: Piled up 225 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 13 carries and also caught a TD pass as the Eagles downed Shades Valley 36-20 in Class 6A, Region 6.
ELI FROST, FAIRVIEW: Ran for 212 yards on 12 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Ardmore in Class 5A, Region 8.
JOSH HESTER, GASTON: Rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 28-26 win over Holly Pond in Class 2A, Region 6.
KEYLON HIGGINS, GAYLESVILLE: Ran for 200 yards and two TDs on 15 carries to lead the Trojans to a 54-6 win over Woodville in Class 1A, 7. He also returned an interception 70 yards for a score.
T.J. WORTHY, GADSDEN CITY: Had 12 rush attempts for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-7 win over Hazel Green in 6A, Region 8.
PASSING
GIO LOPEZ, JAMES CLEMENS: Passed for 353 yards and a touchdown and had a pair of short TD runs in a 41-17 win over Sparkman to throw the Class 7A, Region race for the four playoff spots into a scramble heading into the final stretch of the season.
DAWSON BRADFORD, PIKE LIBERAL ARTS: Completed 14-of-21 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 32-0 win over Danville.
COPELAND COTTON, EUFAULA: Was 23-of-35 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ Class 5A, Region 2 win over Carroll.
COLE McCARTY, MOODY: Completed 18-of-23 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Blue Devils (7-0) beat Springville 53-14 in Class 5A, Region 6 and increased their Class 5A-leading scoring pace to 48.4 point per game. The scoring average currently ranks fifth overall in the AHSAA behind Class 4A Montgomery Catholic (56.7), Class 2A Fyffe (50.5), Class 2A Vincent (49.4) and Class 4A Andalusia (49.0).
DREW PUCCIO, ARAB: Finished 9-of-10 for 224 passing yards and four TDs in a 48-7 win over Crossville in Class 5A, Area 7.
CONNER MASTERS, HOKES BLUFF: Was a perfect 9-for-9 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles Plainview in Class 3A, Region 6.
JACK HAYES, PIEDMONT: Had 208 total yards to lead the Bulldogs to a 34-0 win over Westbrook Christian in Class 3A, Region 6. He was 15-of-23 for 132 yards and two TDs and rushed for 76 yards on nine carries.
