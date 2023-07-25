MONTGOMERY – The AHSAA Summer Conference concluded Friday, July 21 with the athletic directors and principals meeting and the mandatory medical advisory meeting.
The eighth annual Star Sportsmanship breakfast at the Montgomery Renaissance on Friday was a major highlight of the day, recognizing 82 high schools that were ejection and sportsmanship fine free for the 2022-23 school year.
Three local schools were recognized, all from District 8 — Class 2A Fyffe, Class 3A Asbury and Class 5A Crossville.
The $1,000 sportsmanship grant, which was provided by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, was awarded to 10 of the schools, one from each district and two from districts 4 and 8, in a show of support for the AHSAA’s sportsmanship initiatives. The 10 recipients included:
District 1: Escambia County High School, Atmore (Kike Pettaway, principal)
District 2: Ariton High School (Josh Herring, principal)
District 3: Keith High School, Orrville (Tommy Tisdale, principal)
District 4: Dadeville High School (Tommy Cochran, principal)
District 4: Valley High School (Montray Thompson, principal)
District 5: Huffman High School, Birmingham (Dr. John Lyons Jr., principal)
District 6: Gadsden City High School (Joel Gulledge, principal)
District 7: Waterloo High School (Donny Davis, principal)
District 8: Plainview High School, Rainsville (Chris Clark, principal)
District 8: Arab High School (John Ingram, principal)
This year’s total of 82 high schools is up 15 from last year’s 65 schools that reached this goal. Class 1A led the way this year with 22 schools. Class 2A had 19; Class 5A had 15; Classes 2A and Class 3A had 10 each; Class 6A had six; and Class 7A had none.
The AHSAA has seen 409 of its member high schools reach the sportsmanship status of no fines or ejections for 1,613 combined years since the inception of the program.
Sixteen high schools earning the Sportsmanship Award this year were also among the 93 that received the Sportsmanship Banner in 2007-08 – the first year of the program. Middle and junior high schools have been tracked for the last three years with schools reaching that goal 739 times – an average of 246 schools per year.
Also since the inception of the Sportsmanship School recognition, $1,000 grants have been awarded to selected schools achieving that status in each district since 2008 – bringing the total amount awarded to $122,000 overall spread among 113 different high schools.
Among this year’s high schools that reached this special distinction, 18 schools also proved that a winning sportsmanship commitment could also mean championships on the field of play as well – winning 22 state crowns and having eight runner-up finishes between them.
Plainview’s boys won the 3A state basketball title, the 3A girls softball championship and finished runner-up in the 3A state volleyball tournament.
Fyffe, the winningest high school football program in the AHSAA over the last 10 years, won the 2A state football title, and B.B. Comer finished runner-up. Both had no ejections the entire year. Saraland also won the 6A football crown and won the Sportsmanship Banner for its school.
Valley was ejection free in 2022-23, and the Rams also won the 5A boys state basketball title with a perfect 33-0 record.
Of this year’s sportsmanship recipients, Alabama School for the Blind and Covenant Christian have earned the Sportsmanship School distinction 14 times in 16 years. Class 1A Covenant’s boys claim the school’s second state basketball title in 2023.
Loachapoka won its first boys outdoor track and field state championship in school history and the Sportsmanship Banner for the eighth time.
Athens Bible, under the direction of retiring baseball coach/athletic director Bill Murrell, not only delivered win No. 900 for its beloved baseball coach but also won the Sportsmanship Banner for the 11th year -- a feat even more satisfying to its Hall of Fame coach.
Columbia, Gadsden City, Elberta, Accel Academy, University Charter School, Pike Liberal Arts and Emmanuel Christian School earned the Sportsmanship banner for the first time.
Athens Bible also has the AHSAA’s longest current streak at 11 years in a row without a coach or player ejection.
Alabama School of Math and Science has a current nine-year stretch; Ragland and Hokes Bluff each have a four-year streak underway; Alabama School for the Deaf has gone fine and ejection free nine of the last 10 years; and Covenant Christian six of the last seven years.
In addition, Central Coosa High School Athletic Director Deborah Phillips received a $500 check from AHSAA corporate partner ALFA in a drawing, and Calhoun High School Athletic Director Jim Hunter Jr. received some stadium seats in another ALFA drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.