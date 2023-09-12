HIGDON — Class 2A, No. 4 Fyffe rolled to a 21-0 first-quarter advantage and never looked back as it blasted North Sand Mountain 53-0 on Friday, Sept. 8 in the Class 2A, Region 7 opener for both teams.
The Red Devils (1-1, 1-0) play host to Region 7 rival Whitesburg Christian on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Fyffe rushed for 444 yards on 35 carries and finished with 524 total yards against the Bison. Seven different Red Devils found the end zone during the contest.
Blake Dobbins’ 5-yard run started Fyffe’s scoring parade. Jesse Martin’s extra point made it 7-0 with 8:18 left in the first quarter.
Dobbins threw a 12-yard TD pass to Gus Fowler at the 3:09 mark. Fyffe missed the extra point.
Everett Deboard’s 19-yard run gave Fyffe a 19-0 advantage with 20 seconds on the first-quarter clock. Dobbins ran two points to make it 21-0.
The Red Devils’ margin ballooned to 39-0 at intermission.
Ryder Gipson’s 32-yard TD run made it 27-0 with 11:01 remaining in the second period. At the 9:13 mark, Logan Anderson raced 34 yards to the end zone. Kaden Sharp broke free for a 58-yard TD run with 7:17 to go. Fyffe missed all three extra points in the period.
On the first play of the third quarter, Dobbins connected with Gipson for a 50-yard scoring pass. Martin’s point-after extended Fyffe’s lead to 46-0.
Maddox Doss collected the Red Devils’ final touchdown on a 10-yard run with 7:15 left in the fourth period.
Fyffe’s defense limited NSM to three first downs and 52 total yards.
