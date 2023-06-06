Sardis to face Albertville, Sand Rock in play date

Kaylen Wallace and her Sardis teammates are in their second week of summer competition, which is allowed by the AHSAA. The Lions face Albertville and Sand Rock on Thursday.

 File | Bentley Gray Photography

SARDIS CITY — The Sardis girls basketball program will host a play date Thursday, June 8 at the high school and middle school gyms.

The girls programs from Albertville and Sand Rock will join the Lions in the competition day. The schedule is:

Sardis High gym

9 a.m., Sardis vs. Albertville, junior varsity

10 a.m., Sand Rock vs. Albertville, JV

11 a.m., Sardis vs. Sand Rock, JV

Noon, Sardis vs. Sand Rock, varsity

1 p.m., Sand Rock vs. Albertville, varsity

2 p.m., Sardis vs. Albertville, varsity

Sardis Middle gym

8 a.m., Sardis vs. Albertville, eighth grade

9 a.m., Sand Rock vs. Albertville, eighth grade

10 a.m., Sardis vs. Sand Rock, eighth grade

11 a.m., Sardis vs. Albertville, seventh grade

Noon, Sand Rock vs. Albertville, seventh grade

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.