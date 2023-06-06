SARDIS CITY — The Sardis girls basketball program will host a play date Thursday, June 8 at the high school and middle school gyms.
The girls programs from Albertville and Sand Rock will join the Lions in the competition day. The schedule is:
Sardis High gym
9 a.m., Sardis vs. Albertville, junior varsity
10 a.m., Sand Rock vs. Albertville, JV
11 a.m., Sardis vs. Sand Rock, JV
Noon, Sardis vs. Sand Rock, varsity
1 p.m., Sand Rock vs. Albertville, varsity
2 p.m., Sardis vs. Albertville, varsity
Sardis Middle gym
8 a.m., Sardis vs. Albertville, eighth grade
9 a.m., Sand Rock vs. Albertville, eighth grade
10 a.m., Sardis vs. Sand Rock, eighth grade
11 a.m., Sardis vs. Albertville, seventh grade
Noon, Sand Rock vs. Albertville, seventh grade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.