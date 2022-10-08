SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Sardis suffered its second straight loss on the road Friday night against Scottsboro as the Wildcats blanked the Lions 25-0.
Friday night’s Class 5A, Region 7 contest matchup marked the first time the two schools had ever faced each other.
Scottsboro took only a 12-0 lead into halftime. Sardis held their own for quite a while as the game was scoreless after the first quarter.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Wildcats pulled away with a 13-point quarter to seal the 25-0 victory.
Quarterback Brian Chapman led the Lions’ offensive effort, finishing 13-of-22 for 80 passing yards and two interceptions. Sardis was held to just 34 yards rushing.
