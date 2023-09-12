DOUGLAS — Arab stopped a potential game-tying Douglas drive with an interception in the final minute to hang on for a 21-14 win Friday, Sept. 8 in the Class 5A, Region 7 opener for both teams.
The Knights improved to 3-0 overall while Douglas absorbed its first loss and fell to 2-1. The Eagles travel to Guntersville on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.
Douglas took a 7-0 lead on Cason Walls’ 31-yard touchdown pass to Treiy Crenshaw in the first quarter. Gage Motley kicked the extra point.
Arab took the lead in the second quarter on touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards by Logan Silva. Aiden Wooten kicked both extra points.
Silva’s third TD of the night came on a 15-yard run in the third period. Wooten’s point-after extended Arab’s advantage to 21-7.
The Eagles trimmed it to 21-14 on Walls’ 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. Brian Conriquez kicked the extra point.
Arab overcame three turnovers to post the victory. The Knights lost one fumble, and Douglas’ Gabe Lawrence and Brock Walls each picked off a pass.
The Eagles committed two turnovers, with Arab’s Wyatt Lamar and Jaxon Ivey each grabbing an interception.
Walls finished 8-of-20 passing for 120 yards. Crenshaw led DHS with three catches for 80 yards.
Cooper Butler rushed eight times for 45 yards, and Walls gained 43 yards on 11 keepers. Canaan Murray had 10 carries for 39 yards.
Arab’s Silva rushed for a game-best 93 yards on 16 attempts. Drew Puccio ran 12 times for 52 yards, and Logan Alldredge had 13 carries for 48 yards.
Puccio completed 7-of-17 passes for 137 yards. Landon Strickland had four receptions for 81 yards.
