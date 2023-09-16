Class 7A

Auburn 46, JAG 0

Bob Jones 28, Grissom 10

Central-Phenix City 28, Opelika 18

Daphne 56, Davidson 14

Dothan 59, Prattville 24

Enterprise 53, Smiths Station 7

Florence 20, Austin 7

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7

James Clemens 45, Huntsville 31

Sparkman 58, Albertville 0

Thompson 55, Spain Park 14

Vestavia Hills 26, Hoover 7

Class 6A

Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne 41

Hartselle 44, Columbia 0

Homewood 43, Calera 21

Minor 27, Jackson-Olin 0

Muscle Shoals 66, Athens 28

Northridge 34, Bessemer City 15

Oxford 52, Huffman 0

Parker 62, Mortimer Jordan 28

Pike Road 52, Sidney Lanier 33

Mountain Brook 52, Woodlawn 0

Saraland 49, Spanish Fort 7

St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Murphy 8

Theodore 27, Baldwin County 24

Wetumpka 37, Park Crossing 14

Class 5A

Arab 29, Sardis 26

Boaz 35, Cleburne County 21

Brewer 41, East Limestone 16

Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 24

Central, Clay County 48, Elmore County 6

Demopolis 37, Marbury 8

Eufaula 45, Greenville 13

Fairfield 34, Jasper 26

Faith Academy 32, B.C. Rain 19

Guntersville 56, Douglas 14

Headland 22, Rehobeth 6

Holtville 21, Selma 0

John Carroll Catholic 44, Hayden 6

Lawrence County 56, Ardmore 27

Lincoln 24, Alexandria 17

Ramsay 49, Pleasant Grove 17

Russellville 48, West Point 14

Southside 35, Springville 21

Valley 34, Sylacauga 10

Vigor 12, Williamson 0

Wenonah 19, Carver-Birmingham 14

Class 4A

Andalusia 50, Bullock County 0

Bayside Academy 41, Wilcox Central 19

Bibb County 22, American Christian 20

Brooks 32, West Limestone 17

B.T. Washington 54, Geneva 14

Cherokee County 49, Oneonta 21

Corner 55, Cordova 26

Deshler 69, East Lawrence 18

Dora 42, Haleyville 20

Fairview 28, Good Hope 7

Hanceville 32, Ashville 6

Handley 41, White Plains 0

Jacksonville 52, Anniston 24

New Hope 35, Madison County 15

Randolph 36, North Jackson 6

Class 3A

Colbert County 27, Phil Campbell 6

Dadeville 56, Saks 14

Daleville 28, New Brockton 0Fayette County 40, Carbon Hill 0

Geraldine 17, Hokes Bluff 7

Gordo 42, Midfield 0

Houston Academy 48, Ashford 6

Lauderdale County 65, Elkmont 12

Mars Hill Bible 61, Clements 3

Monroe County 48, W.S. Neal 12

Oakman 40, Tarrant 12

Piedmont 24, Plainview 13

Pike County 47, Northside Methodist 0

Providence Christian 10, Opp 6

Randolph County 40, Ragland 34

Saint James 49, Greensboro 21

Susan Moore 36, Asbury 0

Thomasville 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13

Vinemont 44, Brindlee Mountain 0

Walter Wellborn 60, Beulah 34

Class 2A

Aliceville 46, Francis Marion 14

B.B. Comer 42, Ranburne 7

Clarke County 18, Straughn 14

Fyffe 54, Whitesburg Christian 0

Hatton 56, Tharptown 0

Highland Home 40, Lanett 14

Isabella 63, Central, Coosa 0

Lamar County 46, Cold Springs 20

Locust Fork 42, Cleveland 0

Luverne 41, Horseshoe Bend 0

North Sand Mountain 36, Ider 0

Pisgah 66, Collinsville 13

Pleasant Valley 15, Holly Pond 14

Reeltown 43, Goshen 25

Sand Rock 14, Section 7

Southeastern 22, West End 6

Class 1A

Appalachian 35, Woodville 22

Cedar Bluff 42, Gaylesville 12

Coosa Christian 48, Decatur Heritage 0

