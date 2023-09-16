Class 7A
Auburn 46, JAG 0
Bob Jones 28, Grissom 10
Central-Phenix City 28, Opelika 18
Daphne 56, Davidson 14
Dothan 59, Prattville 24
Enterprise 53, Smiths Station 7
Florence 20, Austin 7
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7
James Clemens 45, Huntsville 31
Sparkman 58, Albertville 0
Thompson 55, Spain Park 14
Vestavia Hills 26, Hoover 7
Class 6A
Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne 41
Hartselle 44, Columbia 0
Homewood 43, Calera 21
Minor 27, Jackson-Olin 0
Muscle Shoals 66, Athens 28
Northridge 34, Bessemer City 15
Oxford 52, Huffman 0
Parker 62, Mortimer Jordan 28
Pike Road 52, Sidney Lanier 33
Mountain Brook 52, Woodlawn 0
Saraland 49, Spanish Fort 7
St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Murphy 8
Theodore 27, Baldwin County 24
Wetumpka 37, Park Crossing 14
Class 5A
Arab 29, Sardis 26
Boaz 35, Cleburne County 21
Brewer 41, East Limestone 16
Carroll 34, Charles Henderson 24
Central, Clay County 48, Elmore County 6
Demopolis 37, Marbury 8
Eufaula 45, Greenville 13
Fairfield 34, Jasper 26
Faith Academy 32, B.C. Rain 19
Guntersville 56, Douglas 14
Headland 22, Rehobeth 6
Holtville 21, Selma 0
John Carroll Catholic 44, Hayden 6
Lawrence County 56, Ardmore 27
Lincoln 24, Alexandria 17
Ramsay 49, Pleasant Grove 17
Russellville 48, West Point 14
Southside 35, Springville 21
Valley 34, Sylacauga 10
Vigor 12, Williamson 0
Wenonah 19, Carver-Birmingham 14
Class 4A
Andalusia 50, Bullock County 0
Bayside Academy 41, Wilcox Central 19
Bibb County 22, American Christian 20
Brooks 32, West Limestone 17
B.T. Washington 54, Geneva 14
Cherokee County 49, Oneonta 21
Corner 55, Cordova 26
Deshler 69, East Lawrence 18
Dora 42, Haleyville 20
Fairview 28, Good Hope 7
Hanceville 32, Ashville 6
Handley 41, White Plains 0
Jacksonville 52, Anniston 24
New Hope 35, Madison County 15
Randolph 36, North Jackson 6
Class 3A
Colbert County 27, Phil Campbell 6
Dadeville 56, Saks 14
Daleville 28, New Brockton 0Fayette County 40, Carbon Hill 0
Geraldine 17, Hokes Bluff 7
Gordo 42, Midfield 0
Houston Academy 48, Ashford 6
Lauderdale County 65, Elkmont 12
Mars Hill Bible 61, Clements 3
Monroe County 48, W.S. Neal 12
Oakman 40, Tarrant 12
Piedmont 24, Plainview 13
Pike County 47, Northside Methodist 0
Providence Christian 10, Opp 6
Randolph County 40, Ragland 34
Saint James 49, Greensboro 21
Susan Moore 36, Asbury 0
Thomasville 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
Vinemont 44, Brindlee Mountain 0
Walter Wellborn 60, Beulah 34
Class 2A
Aliceville 46, Francis Marion 14
B.B. Comer 42, Ranburne 7
Clarke County 18, Straughn 14
Fyffe 54, Whitesburg Christian 0
Hatton 56, Tharptown 0
Highland Home 40, Lanett 14
Isabella 63, Central, Coosa 0
Lamar County 46, Cold Springs 20
Locust Fork 42, Cleveland 0
Luverne 41, Horseshoe Bend 0
North Sand Mountain 36, Ider 0
Pisgah 66, Collinsville 13
Pleasant Valley 15, Holly Pond 14
Reeltown 43, Goshen 25
Sand Rock 14, Section 7
Southeastern 22, West End 6
Class 1A
Appalachian 35, Woodville 22
Cedar Bluff 42, Gaylesville 12
Coosa Christian 48, Decatur Heritage 0
