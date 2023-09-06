SARDIS CITY — The Sardis Lions are off to their first 2-0 start since the 2013 season thanks to a 34-14 triumph over New Hope on Friday, Sept. 1 in their home opener.
Friday’s game was Sardis’ only home contest in the first month of the season, which the Lions started with a 60-6 smashing of DAR on Aug. 25. They don’t return to Sardis Stadium again until Sept. 29.
Junior quarterback Brian Chapman continued his sizzling start to the season. He completed 20-of-32 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and he had seven carries for 50 yards and two scores.
He’s accounted for 10 total touchdowns through two games.
Levi Martin was Sardis’ top rusher against New Hope with eight attempts for 77 yards. Blaze Gerhart had 12 carries for 60 yards, and he made six catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Conner Lowery had four receptions for 65 yards, and Landon Carroll caught four passes for 58 yards and a TD. Carson Gillilan finished with three receptions for 36 yards, and Eli Morton caught two balls for 18 yards.
Sardis fell behind 7-0 less than 30 seconds into the matchup, as New Hope’s Layton Pohl returned the kickoff for a touchdown. The Lions responded by scoring 34 unanswered points.
“It’s just a total team effort,” Sardis head coach B.J. Brooks said. “We faced some adversity at the start. I told them all week they were going to lose the toss, and we were going to kick it.
“I thought the defense had a great week of preparation so that’s why we wanted to put them out there first, but we didn’t get the opportunity to do that because 4 for them is a ballplayer. He ran the kickoff back.
“We tried to get a couple more younger guys on kickoff and special teams. They’ve still got to do some growing and learning, and that’s a chance for them to get experience, but also we’ve got to grow everywhere.
“If we want to be where we want to be in the end, we’ve still got a long way to go. I tell the guys all the time details matter ... doing stuff the right way.
“Just an awesome night for the kids. Just trying to get as much confidence as we can and keep working.”
The Lions’ open week is Friday, Sept. 8. They return to action Friday, Sept. 15 when they travel to Arab for their Class 5A, Region 7 opener. Arab whipped Sardis 42-0 a year ago.
“We’ll have a week off and hopefully get some guys rested, get some good practice and good reps in and then we’ve got Arab,” Brooks said. “[Defending] Region champs. We go to their place. Coach [Lee] Ozmint … that’s my guy, that’s my guy. And I promise you this, Kyle Routon, their defensive coordinator, is one of my best buddies.”
Brooks played for Ozmint when he was head coach at Glencoe.
“Arab does an excellent job and they’re going to be prepared, they’re going to be physical and they’re definitely going to be coached up,” Brooks said. “We’re definitely going to have to go up there and do stuff the right way for us to be competitive with them.
“We look forward to the challenge. Hopefully we travel good and we have two good weeks of prep, and we go up there and give our best effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.