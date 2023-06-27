Cameron Whitt thought he would return to coach at Boaz, his alma mater, at some point during his career, but not this soon.
A 2015 graduate, Whitt became the Pirates’ varsity boys basketball coach May 9. He succeeded Cale Black, who resigned to take over the Plainview boys program. Whitt will teach physical education at BHS.
“It’s a dream come true,” Whitt said. “I told the guys in the interview, Josh [Walker] and Mr. [Christopher] Hayes, that every coach is trained in an interview to say that job is your dream job, but I was able to truly mean that when I said it. I’m thrilled to be back home.”
Hayes is Boaz’s principal while Walker is the school’s new athletic director. Walker also serves as an assistant principal.
Whitt came to Boaz from Plainview, where he served as a head coach in the middle school program and as a varsity assistant under Robi Coker.
During his three years with the Bears, his middle school team won the DeKalb County championship every season. He was also a part of back-to-back Class 3A State Tournament championship squads.
“Robi is somebody I can talk to weekly, if not daily, just to get advice from or just to talk,” Whitt said of Coker, who is now the varsity boys head coach at Fort Payne. “He’s a great friend and great mentor, and somebody I really appreciate the time I got to spend with him.”
Whitt conducted tryouts in late May, and his team started practicing the last week of May to prepare for its summer playdates in June. The Pirates played 15 games.
Boaz’s roster features seniors Judd Oliver, Carson Gable, Bo Brock and Fernando Vazquez; juniors Jakai Hudgins, Anderson Lambert, Cooper Carroll, Ty Sullivan, Gonzalo Pacheco and Amin Cruz; and freshmen Sage Bennett and Landon Cannady.
Cruz transferred from Albertville. The Pirates’ June 20 playdate at Guntersville Middle School was his first day to compete.
“I think we’re pretty talented offensively, but we’ve got to put a lot of work in on the defensive end of the floor,” Whitt said. “I think they played a lot of zone and some stuff like that last year, and I’m more of a man guy, so that’s a tough transition to make when you haven’t played a whole lot of man-to-man defense.
“I’d like to play fast-paced, the Plainview style I’ve done the last few years, but that takes some time to develop.
“We’re really talented shooting the ball. I think we’re probably going to live and die by the 3 a lot of times just with the way our team is matched up right now, but we’ve got some pieces that can drive to the lane and finish for us. We’re going to have to work on that and really sell out to getting better on the defensive end of the floor.
“We don’t have a ton of size inside, so that’s why defensively we’re going to have to get really good at making sure we’re in the correct position and then taking charges. Getting after loose balls and boxing out and not giving up second chances is where we’ve really got to put a lot of focus in, because we’re going to be smaller than a lot of teams we play.”
Whitt’s staff includes junior varsity coach Skylar Burns and middle school coach Stephen Campbell. He’d love to see his father, Tim, play a role in the program someday.
“I’m hoping I can get Dad involved in the rec program, just getting my hands on the younger guys some, getting him involved in that, like he did for years,” Whitt said.
“That’s the goal, to get him in there so we can start running some of our stuff with the young kids before they get to middle school age. That would be the ideal situation.”
Whitt’s wife, Caitlin, is also a BHS graduate. On June 22, she delivered the couple’s first child, a daughter they named Raygan.
