Three teams in The Reporter’s coverage area will play fall football jamborees.
Boaz travels to Ashville for a fall jamboree Friday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The Pirates kick off the season by hosting Jacksonville on Friday, Aug. 25.
Douglas hosts Plainview in a fall jamboree Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The varsities will play two quarters followed by two quarters of JV action.
DHS head coach Brandon Lyles served on the Albertville staff of current Plainview head coach Dale Pruitt.
The Eagles’ season opener is Friday, Aug. 25 at Susan Moore.
Defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe hosts Piedmont in a fall jamboree Friday, Aug. 25. The game starts at 7 p.m. with seventh- and eighth-grade action, followed by the varsities.
Piedmont was the 3A runner-up in 2022.
The Red Devils battle Geraldine in their season opener Friday, Sept. 1 at Fyffe.
