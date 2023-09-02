FYFFE — AHSAA Class 3A’s 10th-ranked Geraldine Bulldogs played spoiler Friday night.
Jaxon Colvin ran for a touchdown and threw another to Carlos Mann, as the Bulldogs stunned 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils 17-6 at Paul Benefield Stadium at Ridgeway-Long Field.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 after shutting out Coosa Christian 26-0 in their season opener last week and spoiling the regular-season debut of the defending 2A state champion Red Devils (0-1).
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Friday’s loss was Fyffe’s first season-opening defeat since losing to Geraldine 20-14 on opening night of the 2013 season.
Colvin completed 8 of 15 passes for 78 yards and Mann had 39 yards rushing on 13 attempts for Geraldine.
Logan Anderson ran for 108 yards on 22 carries and Ryder Gipson carried nine times for 39 yards for the Red Devils, who finished with 173 yards of offense to Geraldine’s 133.
Friday night, the Bulldogs pulled ahead to a 14-0 halftime advantage after a touchdown run and a scoring pass by Colvin.
After having a 26-yard field goal attempt miss midway through the opening quarter, Geraldine went back to work in its next series to take an early chunk out of Fyffe’s defense. Colvin capped the drive by fighting his way for a 4-yard TD run with 31 seconds remaining.
The Red Devils converted a third-down run on their ensuing drive before Anderson was tackled in the backfield on a third-and-1 play from Geraldine’s 28-yard line.
Eli Schlageter then picked off a fourth-down pass by Blake Dobbins at the 18 and returned it to the 40, giving the Bulldogs good field position for their next series.
Geraldine took full advantage of the turnover.
The Bulldogs used eight plays to travel 60 yards and extend their lead to two scores.
Colvin connected with Brock Gilbert for a 10-yard gain before getting sacked by Tucker Wilks for an 11-yard loss. Colvin then hit Mann for two straight passing plays to get the Bulldogs to Fyffe’s 25.
Geraldine got the Red Devils to bite early at the line of scrimmage during a fourth-down situation and earned an automatic first down. On the next play, Colvin scrambled and found Mann while under heavy pressure and Mann raced behind blocks 20 yards for the score with 4:41 left in the half.
Fyffe reached Geraldine’s 28 midway through the third quarter before the drive stalled with a turnover on downs.
The Bulldogs capitalized on another turnover when Anderson muffed a punt inside Fyffe’s 30 with 3:27 to play in the period. Geraldine recovered the punt at the 27 and Moses Garcia drilled a 22-yard field goal with 41 seconds left, making it 17-0.
Fyffe’s deepest drive of the game through three-plus quarters yielded a touchdown.
Gipson bulled ahead for a 3-yard score with 6:45 left in regulation. The ensuing 2-point conversion pass play failed and the score remained 17-6.
Geraldine hosts 3A Region 6 foe Plainview at Coolidge Isbell Field next Friday night.
Fyffe travels to Higdon next Friday night for a 2A Region 7 opener against North Sand Mountain.
