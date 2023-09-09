Albertville High School and the city of Albertville rallied around the Aggies on Friday night, showing their love and support for head coach Bert Browne’s team as it took the field with broken hearts over the loss of junior lineman Julius “JJ” Staten.
The 16-year-old Staten passed away Labor Day from injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle accident while driving to practice. Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 10 at Lifepoint Church in Albertville, with visitation from 1-2:30 p.m.
Albertville made Staten an honorary captain for Friday’s game against Florence, the Class 7A, Region 4 opener for both teams. The Falcons won 28-6.
Aggie captains Hunter Smith, Hunter Boman, Christian Ramirez and Xavier Havis brought Staten’s No. 58 white jersey into Aggie Stadium and took it with them to midfield for the coin toss.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Aggie defense lined up with 10 men and placed Staten’s jersey on the ground in the position where he would’ve been on the D-line. Florence’s offense took a delay of game penalty, but the Aggies (0-3 overall) declined.
Following that special moment, the Falcons players removed their helmets, walked across the line of scrimmage and expressed their condolences to the Aggies with hugs and handshakes.
Florence built a 21-0 halftime lead and extended it to 28-0 before the Aggies found the end zone.
An 8-yard punt gave the Falcons a first down at Albertville’s 17-yard line, and Cade Davis threw a touchdown pass to Leo Glover on the first snap. The extra point made it 7-0 with 5:26 left in the first period.
Glover divided his time between quarterback and receiver for the Falcons.
Florence took its second drive of the second quarter and marched 82 yards to the end zone. Demarion Vaughn capped the drive with a 3-yard run at the 5:32 mark.
On Albertville’s ensuing drive, Jayshod Pearson grabbed the Falcons’ third interception of the opening half. He returned it into Albertville territory, and the officials penalized the Aggies for a late hit on the play.
Florence’s offense started from the AHS 19 and scored in two plays, with Jamarrion Reeder catching a 9-yard TD pass with 3:09 remaining. The point-after made it 21-0.
The Falcons scored their only touchdown of the second half on Kedrick Triplett’s long run with 8:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies drove 63 yards in 11 plays for their lone touchdown. Eighth-grade quarterback CJ Zuniga, who made his second consecutive start, hit Smith with an 8-yard scoring pass with 4:58 to play. Florence blocked the point-after.
Unofficially, Zuniga passed for 153 yards. Smith paced the Aggies with nine receptions for 98 yards.
Albertville continues in region play next week by hosting Sparkman on Friday, Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.