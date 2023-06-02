The Sardis High School basketball program will host a play date Tuesday, June 6 that also includes teams from Glencoe and Pisgah. The schedule is:
High school gym
9 a.m., Sardis vs. Glencoe, varsity girls
10 a.m., Pisgah vs. Glencoe, varsity girls
11 a.m., Sardis vs. Pisgah, varsity girls
Noon, Sardis vs. Glencoe, junior varsity girls
1 p.m., Pisgah vs. Glencoe, JV girls
2 p.m., Sardis vs. Pisgah, JV girls
3 p.m., Sardis vs. Pisgah, varsity boys
4 p.m., Pisgah vs. opponent to be determined, varsity boys
5 p.m., Sardis vs. opponent to be determined, varsity boys
PE gym
3 p.m., Sardis vs. Pisgah, junior varsity boys
4 p.m., Pisgah vs. opponent to be determined, JV boys
5 p.m., Sardis vs. opponent to be determined, JV boys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.