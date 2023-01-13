MONTGOMERY – Saraland receiver Ryan Williams was named Alabama’s Mr. Football on Thursday, becoming the first sophomore to win the award.
Williams, along with each classification’s back and lineman of the year, were honored at a luncheon banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance sponsored by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
The awards are presented by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Williams was a multi-faceted weapon for the Spartans, who won the Class 6A championship and finished 14-1.
He caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, ran 57 times for 700 yards and 15 TDs and scored twice on punt returns. Add in a touchdown pass and Williams was part of 42 touchdowns.
“We’ve had guys who were fast, guys who played with great body control, who had great hands – Ryan is a combination of all of those things,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said.
“He is great off the line of scrimmage. People do not have an easy time pressing him. He is able to separate on balls down the field. He makes the contested catch. I think what really sets him apart is the competitive nature that he rolls in with every day.”
Williams is just the second underclassman to win Mr. Football. Running back La’Damian Webb, who just finished his junior year at South Alabama, won as a junior at Beauregard in 2016.
(top 12 players regardless of school’s classification)
Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook
Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee County
Kelby Collins, Gardendale
Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
7A: Peter Woods, Thompson
6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale
5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician
7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland
5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
2A: Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer
1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba
AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott
(originally named Dec. 18)
7A: Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery
6A: Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook
4A: Trent Taylor, Andalusia
3A: Jimmy Perry, St. James
2A: Adam Fossett, B.B. Comer
1A: Mark O’Bryant, Coosa Christian
AISA: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott
