ASBURY — In a battle of teams featuring new head coaches, Alan Beckett’s Gaston squad defeated Matt Harris’ Asbury team 34-14 on Friday night, Aug. 25 at Rams Stadium.
Kore Arvie, a senior, scored both touchdowns for Asbury. He returned a kickoff 88 yards for a TD, and he caught three passes for 31 yards and a score. He contributed a punt return for 15 yards and made four tackles on defense.
Senior quarterback Jacob Lindsay rushed 18 times for 83 yards and completed 2-of-4 passes for 24 yards and a TD. He racked up 15 tackles and also punted for a 50-yard average.
Kaiden Stanfield collected 13 tackles for the Rams. He returned four kickoffs for 60 yards.
A leader for Gaston was Keller Skaggs, who scored a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards. He made 10 tackles and a sack on defense.
The Rams host Ider in a non-region game Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
