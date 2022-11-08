MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Six No. 4 seeds posted wins over No. 1 seeds as the AHSAA 2022 state football playoffs got underway with 104 games in first-round action Nov. 4. No. 1 seeds showed their muscle, however, with all eight winning in classes 1A, 2A, 4A and 5A.

The six No. 4 seeds advancing were Class 3A Mobile Christian (4-7) and Pike County (8-3), Class 6A St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-5) and Parker ((7-4), and Class 7A Vestavia Hills (7-4) and Dothan (8-3).

