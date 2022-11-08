MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Six No. 4 seeds posted wins over No. 1 seeds as the AHSAA 2022 state football playoffs got underway with 104 games in first-round action Nov. 4. No. 1 seeds showed their muscle, however, with all eight winning in classes 1A, 2A, 4A and 5A.
The six No. 4 seeds advancing were Class 3A Mobile Christian (4-7) and Pike County (8-3), Class 6A St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-5) and Parker ((7-4), and Class 7A Vestavia Hills (7-4) and Dothan (8-3).
Parker had perhaps the biggest upset, knocking off defending Class 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville 7-6.
The most monumental news from the first round was UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis becoming the state’s all-time wins leader by notching the 347th victory of his career as the Bulldogs (11-0) advanced in Class 5A with a 56-13 win over Headland.
He moved past Buddy Anderson of Vestavia Hills, who had 346 coaching wins -- all at Vestavia -- in his legendary career, which came to an end with his retirement after the 2020 season.
Sneaking up fast on the wins leaderboard are Central of Clay County Coach Danny Horn and Fyffe Coach Paul Benefield.
Horn notched the 341st win of his career by beating Holtville 50-0 in Class 5A. He is now 341-95.
Benefield’s Red Devils handed him the 333rd victory of his coaching career with a 55-8 win over Red Bay. Benefield has just 55 losses.
Two high schools had milestone victories as well Nov. 4.
Class 1A Brantley (9-2) won its 600th game in history by beating Choctaw County 39-3 in Class 1A, and Class 4A Dora (8-3) won its 500th game overall by beating Good Hope 34-6 in Class 4A.
Also in Class 4A, T.R. Miller (10-1) beat Montgomery Academy 41-13 and leads the state with 718 wins overall. Oneonta (9-1) downed Haleyville 56-14 in its first-round game Friday for its 717th victory.
Hoover’s 45-19 win over Bob Jones in Class 7A was the 105th playoff win for the Bucs in school history – a state record.
The second-round playoff pairings and first-round results are listed below.
AHSAA Second Round Schedule
(All games, Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Leroy (9-1) at Maplesville (8-3)
Brantley (9-2) at Linden (9-1)
Sweet Water (8-2) at Elba (11-0)
Loachapoka (9-1) at Millry (10-1), Thursday, Nov. 10
Pickens County (8-3) at Meek (11-0), Arley
Valley Head (10-1) at Marion County (8-3), Guin
Coosa Christian (7-4) at Spring Garden (10-1)
Addison (9-2) at Lynn (10-1)
B.B. Comer (9-2) at Wicksburg (6-5)
G.W. Long (8-3) at Reeltown (9-1)
Highland Home (10-1) at Ariton (10-1)
Vincent (10-1) at Clarke County (6-5), Grove Hill
Tuscaloosa Academy (9-2) at Lexington (9-2)
Fyffe (11-0) at Winston County (7-4), Double Springs
Pisgah (9-2) at Southeastern (9-1), Remlap
Falkville (7-4) at Aliceville (10-1)
Thomasville (8-3) at Dadeville (10-0)
Saint James (9-2) at W.S. Neal (7-4), Brewton
Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Mobile Christian (4-7)
Pike County (8-3) at Alabama Christian (8-3), Montgomery, Faulkner U., Thursday, Nov. 10
Mars Hill Bible (10-1) at Geraldine (8-3)
Sylvania (8-3) at Madison Academy (9-2)
Piedmont (9-2) at Colbert County (7-4), Leighton
Lauderdale County (7-4) at Gordo (10-1)
Anniston (10-0) at Booker T. Washington (6-5), Tuskegee
Andalusia (10-1) at American Christian (9-2), Tuscaloosa
Montgomery Catholic (11-0) at Jacksonville (8-3)
Handley (10-1) at T.R. Miller (10-1), Brewton
Etowah at Deshler, Tuscumbia
West Morgan at Cherokee County, Centre
Gulf Shores (10-1) at Central, Clay County (9-2)
Demopolis (10-1) at Faith Academy (9-2), Mobile
Charles Henderson (9-1) at Tallassee (7-4)
Beauregard at UMS-Wright (11-0), Mobile
Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Russellville (7-4)
Moody (10-1) at Arab (10-1)
Scottsboro (7-4) at Leeds (9-1)
Ramsay (9-2) at Guntersville (9-2), Thursday, Nov. 10
Saraland (10-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0)
Pike Road (7-4) at Homewood (9-2)
Pelham (6-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-5), Mobile
Hueytown (8-3) at Theodore (11-0)
Mountain Brook (9-2) at Gadsden City (7-4)
Center Point (9-1) at Hartselle (11-0)
Muscle Shoals (9-1) at Parker (7-4), Birmingham
Gardendale (8-3) at Decatur (9-2)
Dothan (8-3) at Auburn (10-1)
Enterprise (8-3) at Central-Phenix City (9-2)
Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1)
Vestavia Hills (7-4) at Thompson (8-3), Alabaster
