ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Boaz Pirates dominated Albertville from start to finish in the 83rd edition of the Backyard Brawl, cruising to a 48-7 victory Friday night at McCord Field inside Aggie Stadium.
The 41-point win marks the largest margin of victory for the Pirates in series history, and the second-highest margin of victory overall. In 2005, Boaz defeated the Aggies 46-14 (32 points).
The win was the second over Albertville for Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan, who is in his seventh season with the Pirates.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Sullivan said. “We stressed all week trying to start fast and keeping our foot on the gas, and I feel like the kids did a great job of doing that. I’m super proud of the way they played.
“It feels great to get this win,” he added. “You can’t help but feel a little bit different about this game, just because we’re so close and there’s so many inner-connections in this game. So, it’s definitely special. I’m just so proud for our kids and our school and our community. They [the community] back us 100% all the time, and we just couldn’t be happier for them. We’re just glad to be a part of it.”
In Friday night’s matchup between the archrivals, Boaz jumped out to a 34-7 lead at halftime behind the legs of quarterback Tyler Pierce and running back Tristan Childers.
After a failed fake punt attempt by Albertville, Boaz took over on downs at the Aggies 19. In three plays, Childers punched the football into the end zone to give the Pirates an early 7-0 lead with 9:40 remaining in the quarter.
Following another three-and-out by the Aggies, the Boaz offense started its second drive of the game from the 50. Five plays later, Pierce burst through the Albertville defense for a 34-yard touchdown run, extending the Pirates’ lead to 14-0 with 6:13 left in the first quarter.
On the Aggies’ ensuing possession, eighth grade quarterback CJ Zuniga led the offense 80 yards down the field, connecting on passes of 30 and 36 yards before finding Hunter Smith in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown throw to cut the Boaz lead to 14-7 with less than five minutes to play in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter with 9:17 to play, Boaz took advantage of excellent field position again to take a 21-7 lead. Pierce capped off an 8-play, 26-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
With under six minutes to play in the half, Boaz forced a second straight turnover on downs and took possession of the football at the Pirates 37. Childers capped off the 67-yard drive with a bruising 10-yard run to the end zone, extending the Boaz lead to 27-7 with 3:44 on the clock. The Pirates failed a two-point conversion attempt.
On the next play from scrimmage, with 3:32 remaining in the half, Pirates defensive back Elijah Kelley intercepted a pass from Albertville’s Zuniga and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown to put Boaz up 34-7.
In the third quarter, with 9:08 remaining, Boaz’s Jacob Gareri made a heads-up play that turned into a 20-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. On fourth down and long, the Aggies were in punt formation, and a moment of confusion between the long snapper and punter led to a botched snap. While Albertville players thought the play was blown dead, Gareri picked up the football and returned it for the score, giving Boaz a 41-7 lead.
Later in the third, Boaz’s Kelley snagged another interception near the goal line and returned it to the Boaz 31. In eight plays, Childers rumbled his way to the end zone for his third touchdown of the night from 7 yards out, capping off the 69-yard drive and securing the Pirates a 48-7 win.
Boaz outgained Albertville 348-257. The Pirates rushed for a total of 247 yards, averaging 6 yards per carry.
Childers led the Pirates with 15 carries for 84 yards and 3 TDs. Pierce finished 7-of-15 for 101 yards passing and 60 yards rushing on six carries for 2 TDs. Presley Want rushed for 68 yards on nine carries.
Defensively, the Pirates racked up six sacks in addition to the pair of interceptions by Kelley and the fumble recovery from Gareri.
Next week, Albertville and Boaz begin region play. In Class 5A, Region 7 the Pirates (1-1) travel to take on Scottsboro. The Aggies (0-2) host Florence for a Class 7A, Region 4 battle.
