Eight outstanding players from The Reporter’s coverage area made the 2023 All-State Softball Team selected by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Nominations were submitted by coaches and media members.
Boaz led the way for local teams by putting four players on the Class 5A squad. The Pirates’ area rivals Douglas and Sardis each had one selection in 5A, a testament to the caliber of players and teams in Area 13.
In Class 2A, West End had a pair of selections.
Senior infielder Emmorie Burke, who signed with UAB, and sophomore utility player Ava Rhoden of BHS made first team All-State. Burke was also voted 5A Hitter of the Year.
Burke batted .509 with a .603 on-base percentage and a 1.176 slugging percentage. She finished with 55 hits, 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 62 RBIs and 55 runs.
Rhoden batted .546 with a .586 on-base percentage. She closed with 71 hits, four doubles, 10 triples, 24 RBIs and 61 runs. Her speed enabled her to be successful on 31 of 32 stolen-base attempts.
The Pirates had two honorable mention All-State picks — eighth-grade pitcher Grier Maples and junior outfielder Sydney Noles.
Noles batted .446 with 54 hits, four doubles, four triples, one homer, 34 RBIs, 45 runs and 12 stolen bases.
Maples totaled 141.2 innings pitched. She posted a 19-6 record with one save, 46 walks, 156 strikeouts and a 2.42 ERA.
Douglas senior MacKinley Portillo made first team as a utility player. A Snead State signee, Portillo batted .521 with a .561 on-base percentage and a .969 slugging percentage. She collected 50 hits, 11 doubles, seven triples and six home runs while driving in 37 runs and scoring 26.
In the circle, Portillo pitched 118 innings and compiled a 13-7 record. She racked up 252 strikeouts while walking only 34 batters. Her ERA was 1.42.
Sardis senior Jayda Lacks made 5A honorable mention as an infielder.
Lacks, who signed with Snead State, batted .353 with 41 hits, seven home runs and 10 doubles for the Lions during the 2023 season. She finished with a .655 slugging percentage.
In Class 2A, Area 10 champion West End put seventh-grade pitcher Peyton Hall on the second team while junior utility player Josie Bunch received honorable mention.
Hall enjoyed a terrific season for head coach Rick Watkins’ Patriots. She posted an 8-1-1 record with 59 strikeouts in 67 innings. She threw four shutouts and one no-hitter while posting a 1.99 ERA.
Bunch batted .396 with 38 hits, seven homers, eight doubles, 28 runs and 33 RBIs. She closed the year with a .487 on-base percentage.
