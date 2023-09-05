Geraldine senior Jaxon Colvin is The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season.
Colvin rushed 4 yards for a touchdown, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Mann and made 10 tackles on defense to propel the Class 3A, No. 10 Bulldogs to a 17-6 win over defending state champion and 2A, No. 1 Fyffe.
Geraldine picked up its first victory at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field since the 2000 season.
Since 2013, Fyffe owns an incredible 137-8 record, with three of the losses to Geraldine and two to Colvin-led teams.
The new ASWA rankings were released Wednesday, and Geraldine climbed to No. 7 in 3A heading into its Friday, Sept. 8 homecoming game against Plainview.
Other top performances from Week 1 games were:
Geraldine Bulldogs
Eli Schlageter’s interception led to a touchdown drive in the Bulldogs’ victory over Fyffe. Schlageter finished with eight tackles.
Ed Hernandez recovered a muffed punt to set up Geraldine’s final points, which came on Moses Garcia’s 22-yard field goal.
Hernandez also grabbed an interception and made eight tackles.
River Walling paced the Bulldogs with 11 tackles. Joe Garcia and Kobe Hill both collected eight tackles and Mann seven.
Boaz Pirates
The Pirates scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in a 48-7 smashing of Albertville in the 2023 Backyard Brawl. It was Boaz’s largest margin of victory in series history.
Elijah Kelley intercepted two passes, returning one 32 yards for a touchdown. Jacob Gareri returned a fumble 20 yards for a TD. Boaz’s defense recorded six sacks.
Tristan Childers rushed 15 times for 84 yards and three scores, and Tyler Pierce passed for 101 yards and rushed for 60 yards and two TDs.
Douglas Eagles
Douglas junior quarterback Cason Walls was 10-of-11 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-17 win over DAR in the Eagles’ 2023 home opener.
Keilan Green, an eighth-grader, rushed eight times for 114 yards and a touchdown. Canaan Murray ran seven times for 76 yards and a score.
Guntersville Wildcats
Enelson Delva rushed for a career-best 204 yards and scored two touchdowns in Guntersville’s 40-7 rout of Lawrence County.
Eli Morrison was 13-of-25 passing for 147 yards and one TD, and he also rushed for 33 yards and a score. EJ Havis contributed a pick six for the Wildcats defense.
Sardis Lions
Sardis quarterback Brian Chapman threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more to power his team to a 34-14 triumph over New Hope.
Chapman finished 20-of-32 passing for 241 yards, and he rushed seven times for 50 yards.
Levi Martin rushed eight times for 77 yards for the Lions.
Conner Lowery caught four passes for 65 yards, Blaze Gerhart six for 62 and two scores and Landon Carroll four for 58 and a TD.
Asbury Rams
Jacob Lindsay rushed 18 times for 80 yards and a touchdown and recorded eight tackles in a 46-14 loss to Ider.
Albertville Aggies
Eighth-grade quarterback CJ Zuniga completed 9-of-16 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in Albertville’s loss to Boaz. It was the first start of his career.
Hunter Smith caught six passes for 70 yards and a TD.
Fyffe Red Devils
Logan Anderson rushed for 108 yards on 22 carries in a loss to Geraldine.
Anderson returned to Fyffe’s lineup after suffering a knee injury in the Class 2A state playoff semifinals last November. The injury required surgery to repair.
